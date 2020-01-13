advertisement

Another uneven performance – this time in a Seton Hall defeat – has brought Marquette basketball into an early hole in the Big East.

Marquette Basketball (11-5, 1-3) played eight halves – plus one extra time – of Big East basketball in 2020, but only one such period could be considered good. Marquette fought Villanova for more than a few minutes.

MU looked good on the way to yet another outstanding performance at Seton Hall after a Sacar-Anim-Trey pushed the Marquette lead to 11 in the middle of the opening frame. The pirates took a 27-13 lead in the last 10 minutes of the first half and started the second half with another extended 16-8 run to take control of the game. After an apparently stabilizing win against Villanova, MU’s season is on the brink of disaster.

In reality, it may not be that bad. Marquette was an outsider at both Creighton and Seton Hall, so the job as a home starter against Providence is the only disappointing flaw in her resume. And a look at the next six games on the board – against Xavier, Georgetown, St. Johns, Butler, Xavier and against DePaul – shows a convenient way for Marquette to save the ship.

advertisement

But at the moment, the golden eagles are simply not showing enough consistency to drive this beautiful, small three-week route. Marquette’s defense has failed since it hit Big East. Steve Wojciechowski’s unit forces sales of one of the country’s worst odds in January, allowing opponents to connect on hideous 53 percent of their two-point attempts.

Things weren’t particularly pretty on the offensive either. Markus Howard does his thing, but Koby McEwen still looks lost (he played 35 minutes at Saturday and tried only six shots). Brendan Bailey’s game can be seen across the board, the team is barely offended from the center, and Anim – the team’s top scorer – has averaged only 8 ppg in his last three competitions after becoming 16 ppg posted seven on his account.

Perhaps most troubling is Marquette’s preference for blowout losses. Of the five losses of the Golden Eagles this season, four have scored at least 14 points (neutral in Wisconsin against Maryland, Creighton, Seton Hall). Losses are one thing, but these many non-competitive ventures should be a big red flag. Marquette showed impressive strength when she recovered from 18 against Purdue at the start of the season, but since then, when the Golden Eagles don’t have it, that’s basically all she wrote. And they really don’t have it at the moment.

So how does Marquette turn the ship around? The team is already done – Greg Elliott missed the SHU game and Theo John has had a fairly serious hand injury all year round. So while it’s tempting to just give Howard the stone and avoid him, Wojo has to be careful to put too much pressure on his superstar senior. Marquette tried to drive his 5-foot-11 workhorse to the finish line last year – albeit with outstanding surrounding pieces – but Howard watched the wear and tear of a long season catch up with him. In addition, Howard already leads the country with points per game (26.8) and ranks third in the usage rate (37.9). He can’t do much more.

Before the game at Seton Hall, I suggested that Marquette use some small ball lineups to negate the shot blocking effect of Romaro Gill and Ike Obiagu. Perhaps Elliott’s injury made that lineup unusable when Marquette was playing on the floor with a traditional tall man every 40 minutes. The golden eagles shot in pairs with 7:22 and were obviously petrified because they had attacked the edge. I would love to see smaller, faster turns, especially when the Bailey and Jamal Cain wings showed their chops on the glass. Marquette’s giants are currently not helping either offensive or defensively. Let’s see what the team looks like with a little more speed.

On the other hand, there is a worrying trend. During the Wojo era, Marquette forced increasingly poorer sales. Take a look at the leaderboards by year:

2014-15: 61st

2015-16: 114

2016-17: 189

2017-18: 192

2018-19: 296

2019-20: 311

At some point, this shift in focus was likely a reaction to the team’s employees. After all, the duty rosters with Howard, Andrew Rowsey, and Sam and Joey Hauser weren’t loaded with a ton of quick-twitch defenders. But for this current iteration from 2019 to 20120, it’s shocking to rank so bad. This is certainly Wojo’s sportiest squad, but the golden eagles are content to sit back and give the teams the opportunity to perform their crimes. Nobody likes being picked up in half a place and dribbling with an opponent in a jersey. Take a look at Seton Hall’s Quincy McKnight – it makes everyone uncomfortable. Marquette’s defenders have similar skills when given the green light to attack.

Not all players can operate such a switch. If it were easy to do a Bob Huggins-like defense, everyone would. But just a little more pressure-based defense could go a long way for golden eagles, especially if they start their offensive with more transition opportunities.

Next: Buy or Sell: National Title Candidates

In the end, you’re never as good – or as bad – as you look at a given moment. But Marquette is showing a lot more evil than good at the moment and urgently needs to stop the bleeding before it is too late.

advertisement