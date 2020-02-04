advertisement

At this point in the season, most teams have identified themselves. Injured players can go back into action and change the chemistry of a squad, or groups can suddenly click in a new way and trigger a sudden winning streak. As ACC’s regular season moves into February, the teams are more or less in their own way.

A quick look at how each unit is scored can reveal what they are trying to do, where strengths lie, and which weaknesses must be masked if not overcome.

Get points, a bounty that you have collected while standing still.

Wake Forest and Pittsburgh led the league as a percentage of the points scored at the foul limit until January at 24.59 and 21.94 percent, respectively. North Carolina took third place when it attacked the basket and took advantage of the free throws (19.03 percent).

This characteristic is characteristic of the Tar Heels, whose trainer Roy Williams follows the domestic policy of his teacher Dean Smith. After Georgia Tech, Carolina was the second-best of the points in the 3-point arc.

Beyond this line, the heels were among the least precise shooters of the ACC (.300). Together with the yellow jackets, they earned the smallest part of their points from afar.

In the meantime, Virginia Tech went hungry with 14.52 percent of all points, followed by Notre Dame with 15.73 percent.

You don’t get fouled much when shooting three. Sure, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, then Syracuse and Clemson, were heavily dependent on the Bonusphere bombing. The Irish are especially known for this.

These four teams led the ACC in groups of three and, conversely, collected less than half of their points on 2-point field goals.

The Hokies under the new trainer Mike Young and the Orange under the old trainer Jim Boeheim set accents on three this season. But Clemson? That is new.

It is worth noting that among the three ACC teams expected to be on the NCAA’s doorstep (Duke, Florida State and Louisville), none is better than eighth in the league in the 3-point rating.

FSU and Louisville were among the top seven in the league when they scored points at the foul line. The Blue Devils and Cardinals were among the top six in the indoor classification. Only Chris Mack’s team was in the top seven in two of the key categories listed below.

Show the way

How ACC teams derive points through games from January 31, 2020

team

% Pts Via FT

% Pts Via 3Ptr

% Pts Via 2Ptr

BC

2.18

31.46

50.52

C

16.37

36.84

46.78

D

16.99

27.03

55.99

FS

17.87

30,40

51.73

GT

17.64

22.35

60.01

UL

2.18

28.45

53.54

ER

16,88

30.54

52.58

NC

3.19

23.72

57.59

NS

16.31

28.66

55.03

ND

15.73

39.36

44.91

ABOVE

21.94

24.30

53.76

SU

18.53

37.26

44,21

V

17:16

27.73

55.11

VT

14.52

43.55

41.94

WF

24.59

31.08

44.34

