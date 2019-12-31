advertisement

Fionn mac Cumhail’s childhood stories and the salmon of knowledge give fish a prestige that others do not like. Smoked salmon in particular is still a popular starter. His references as organic food only helped. Where smoked salmon used to be a rare pleasure, today it is neither particularly expensive nor difficult to grasp.

So what can you get out of the packaging? As with most Irish foods, products grown in Ireland have “Irish” printed in bold on the front. If it doesn’t say so, it’s probably Norway or Scotland, the other two big producers in this part of the world.

Take Nolan’s smoked salmon – the fish is said to come from the “crystal clear waters of the Atlantic”. This is probably Scotland as much as Ireland. Look at the round stamp. If it says IE, it was made in Ireland.

Lidl’s beechwood smoked salmon has no indication on the front of where it comes from. However, on the back it says that it was bred in Norway. This product has three official looking stamps on the front. The first two say that fish is a source of protein and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are believed to be good for brain health. There is also a stamp that says “Responsibly managed, ASC certified”. This refers to the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, an independent international non-profit organization that manages a global certification and labeling program for responsible aquaculture.

It is not always so easy to find out what the words on the packaging mean. At first and second glance, Dunnes Irish Whiskey Smoked Salmon looked to me like a pack of Irish Smoked Salmon. However, when reading the back, things were a bit more complicated. It was said: “Farmed salmon. For the origin see letter on the front I = Ireland, F = Faroe Islands, S = Scotland. Smoked and packed in Co Mayo. “

Irish whiskey

Conversely, there was a capital “F” for the Faroe Islands, a self-governing area of ​​Denmark that was stamped under the expiry date. The “Irish” written in large letters on the front only referred to the whiskey. To be fair, the ingredients contained Irish whiskey.

The Irish organic smoked salmon from Tesco’s Finest range not only says that it is Irish, but also states exactly where the fish was bred: Roancarrig, Ireland. This is a Mowi-owned fish farm in Cork that was formerly known as Marine Harvest and is the world’s largest salmon farm. The company was founded in Norway, but is now active all over the world.

Although the fish contained in this pack was bred on a farm in Ireland, it had to cross the Irish Sea to be processed. “Made in Great Britain” is on the back of the packaging. No doubt that the stamp will be placed on the front when it is sold there. What a strange journey for the fish.

The packaging also has a green symbol on the front and the letters “OF & G”. This refers to Organic Farmers and Growers (OF & G), a UK organization that certifies around 30 percent of the UK organic sector. What makes organic fish different is its nutrition and environment.

Aldi’s Organic Irish Cold Smoked Salmon notes that it is “salted by hand with Irish sea salt”. Turn the pack over and it is explained that the process is being carried out in Killala, Co Mayo. It bears the stamp of the Irish Organic Association.

Bio

In order to be considered organic, the salmon in their cages must have plenty of space in the water to move around. Your food must be sustainable and not genetically modified. Chemicals, growth promoters and antibiotics are not allowed.

Most smoked salmon for sale here comes from fish farms, although wild salmon are also available at a price. For example, Nolan’s Wild Alaskan smoked salmon costs almost € 70 per kg, five times the price of the Suempol brand for farmed salmon from Norway. Intensive agriculture can lower prices, but this affects quality.

Wherever the fish has lived, they are all immersed in a layer of salt while smoking. It removes moisture and prevents the growth of bacteria. However, this means that many packets have a red box on the front, indicating that the product is rich in salt. With only 50 g of Tesco’s finest organic smoked salmon, you get 40 percent of your recommended daily salt limit.

That’s a lot, but better than getting it from a highly processed ready meal.

