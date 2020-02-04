advertisement

Bicycling is welcomed by most political parties as a means of reducing the problems of urban congestion and carbon emissions.

It’s also a way to improve people’s health, an increasingly popular venture, and a relatively inexpensive way to make promises.

The number of employees on the way to work rose by 43 percent between 39,803 and 56,837 between the 2011 and 2016 censuses. However, this corresponds to only 3 percent of all commuter journeys, is less than half of the share recorded in 1986 (6.8 percent) and is far below the 10 percent target set in the Irish national bicycle policy published in 2009.

Poor infrastructure, low funding and the perception that it is a dangerous form of travel are seen as the main obstacles to further growth.

What exactly do the parties promise to do before the general election to change this? And what do cycling supporters think of their promises?

Fianna Fáil:

The party has announced that it will invest 50 million euros in a national cycling strategy to expand the cycling infrastructure.

It has agreed to give cyclists priority in lighting and improve access to work by shortening the timeframe for using the program between purchases in the past five years.

Fianna Fáil also wants to set up a bicycle register to combat bicycle theft.

Fine Gael:

According to Fine Gael, configuring roads in urban areas is a major obstacle to building a bicycle infrastructure. The party promises that upon returning to office, it will develop bicycle network plans for Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

A five-year plan is announced to double the number of cyclists who commute to work every day from the current 57,000 to at least 120,000. The CO2 tax proceeds would initially provide EUR 6 million per year to finance improved bicycle infrastructure and initiatives tailored to local needs. As part of this, Fine Gael would ensure that all children in primary school are offered bike training.

Sinn Féin:

The Sinn Féin manifesto is true to detail when it comes to cycling. It promises to improve the bicycle infrastructure (all parties do) and to implement the Greater Dublin Area Cycle Network Plan and the Euro Velo network from Athlone to Galway.

Job:

The party is committed to providing 10 percent of the national transportation budget to expand its bicycle infrastructure, expand public bicycle programs to large cities, and provide municipalities with funds to maintain bicycles. It is said that priority would be given to the creation of a network of “cycle highways”, incentives for school children to buy bicycles and regulation of the use of electric scooters to “ensure safe use for all road users”.

Green party:

The Greens attach great importance to cycling in their manifesto. The main promise is to allocate 10 percent of the capital traffic budget (currently EUR 167 million per year) to cycling and to develop a cycling policy from each local authority. She wants to implement a bicycle maintenance and safe bicycle education program in schools to improve behavior and safety on the streets of the state. The manifesto states that cyclists can turn left at red traffic lights, that bicycles can be brought on all trains and that electric bicycles should serve as an incentive.

Social Democrats:

The Social Democrats also put great emphasis on cycling in their manifesto. The party is committed to cycling and greenways such as from Baldoyle to Portmarnock in Dublin, a Naas Greenway and other projects such as the Galway Cycle Bus and the Liffey Cycle Path. It also plans to allocate 10 percent of the capital flow budget to bicycle initiatives.

Solidarity people before profit:

People Before Profit proposes a one-time investment of EUR 165 million to create key bike lanes across the country. The manifesto does not specify how this money is to be spent.

The judgment:

The Irish Cycling Advocacy Network calls on political parties to allocate 10 percent of the transport capital to cyclists and another 10 percent to pedestrians to bring Ireland in line with a United Nations environmental goal. This would amount to around EUR 147 million this year.

“We cannot build a more secure infrastructure without them,” said network spokeswoman Martina Callanan.

“The Greens and Social Democrats have promised this. Labor is also in the senior field. It offers 10 percent for cycling and hiking in the next government and will increase to 20 percent, ”she says.

“Fianna Fáil is really disappointing – only an additional 50 million euros for‘ urban cycling ’. They seem to have rejected their 2018 cycling policy, “Keeping Cyclists Safe”.

“The Fine Gael manifesto continues its government program. They offered a very attractive sounding 10 percent CO2 tax for cycling and walking and a headline number of 600 million euros – but if you take a closer look at the details, it shows that this is only 60 million euros per year, far more less than half of what we want. ”

According to Callanan, the promises of solidarity people before profit are limited beyond the one-time pledge of EUR 165 million for the infrastructure, and Sinn Féin makes no financing commitment.

