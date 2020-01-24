advertisement

Sundance 2020: I often wonder how it is possible for Latinos to remain so invisible even when we are the largest ethnic group in the nation

A year ago at the Sundance Film Festival, a group of executives from the Latin American industry kept asking themselves the same question: Where are the Latinos?

advertisement

With just a few films of US-born Latinos at the festival and the lack of voices in the narratives, we realized how little progress we had made in Hollywood. We put our frustration on panels and on social media, but at the end of the festival it was clear that we had to do more than complain if we really wanted to help our community get ahead.

LA Collab was born a year later: In collaboration with the Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, with the support of more than 60 allies and partners, we started a joint campaign to represent Latinos in Hollywood by 2030, both in front and behind to double the camera.

We cannot do this alone. Significant progress will only be made if our non-Latin American friends and allies in the industry work together to achieve this overdue goal. Most were surprised to learn that the Latino representation in the film has averaged only 3% over the past twelve years, when the data shows that we are about 25% of the box office and almost 20% of the US population.

This is a crisis and Hollywood is committed to showing up for us.

Also read: Lost City of Gold: How Hollywood can win Latinx audiences

I often wonder how it is possible for Latinos to remain invisible even if we are the largest ethnic group in the country and one of the fastest growing and are such a major driver of economic growth and consumer spending in America.

In my heart, I know that nobody in Hollywood is waking up and wondering, “How are we lowering Latino representation today?“ Unfortunately, our numbers have declined every year. The silver lining? The bar is so low that we can only go upstairs.

It’s amazing that Eva Longoria will be the first US-born Latina in history to stage the main film “Flamin’ Hot “, a biography of the entrepreneurial journey by Richard Montanez, the inventor of Spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Patricia Riggen – director of “Under the same Moon”, “The 33” and “Miracles From Heaven” – is the only Latina born abroad who has directed a major Hollywood film.

Latino representation on TV is just as bleak. According to a new study by the Latino Donor Collaborative, the average Latino showrunner in Hollywood is only 1%. Whoever tells our stories matters, because too often when our stories are told by someone who doesn’t understand the nuances of what it means to be Latino, we tend to play the same stereotypes over and over again.

It seems lost among Hollywood executives that Latinas today, along with African-American women, are starting and expanding their businesses at a faster rate than anyone else in America. However, they are also the least paid for starting or growing their businesses.

Hollywood plays a role in this inequality: if Latinas appear more often than successful business women in television and film, this would make a major contribution to coping with the subconscious tendency of investors, whose networks may not include ambitious Latina entrepreneurs.

Latinos have no positions of power in Hollywood to shed light on our own authentic stories and take advantage of opportunities for new talents and voices. No Latinos are currently represented in the main English-speaking networks, studios or streaming platforms. For this reason, I have high hopes for Ozzie Areu and his new Areu Bros. Studios, which were created specifically to serve English-dominating American Latino creators and audiences.

Another handicap we have as a community is that many of us have been brought up to believe that good Americans are always grateful for what we are given. The message that we ultimately send to Hollywood is that we show up and over-index when buying tickets and streaming films, even when we are not on the screen, even if our stories are not told, or worse – even if we are are represented negatively. The gatekeepers conclude from this: “If it is not broken, do not fix it.”

It may not be broken today, but it has profound psychological implications for our children, who do not fully belong because Hollywood does not consider their presence important enough to be involved. Consider that one in two children born in California and New York is Latino today, and one in four children in the rest of the country, according to the US census.

The Latino gene alpha generation (10 years and under) in our country is the new majority and we need this generation to thrive in every way as our economic future will depend on it.

We are excited about Hollywood’s response to partnering with our LA Collab community, as the initiative is not only from some of the best-known names in Hollywood and our own advocates, but also from thousands of everyday people who want to contribute to success, Bono was welcomed with her time, her mentoring, partnerships, financing or industry connections.

In Hollywood and in life, access is everything. Even if the talent is distributed evenly, we know that opportunities don’t exist. So when it comes to diversity, justice and inclusion, it shouldn’t fall on the shoulders of the underrepresented, but on all of us – especially the privileged, who can open doors and give access.

This week, Sundance 2020 will launch six films of U.S.-born Latinos (three of which are competing) and the launch of the very first Latinx House, A place where community and a sense of belonging arise at the festival. I am happy, grateful and optimistic for the positive change that we can bring about together for Hollywood and for America.

What a difference a year makes.

To join our growing number of supporters and partners, go to LACollab.org and learn more about how we can be part of the solution together.

11 Latin American Movies That Defined the 2010s, From Roma to Zama and More (Photos)

Latin America, a region hit by progressive and declining winds in the 2010s, saw a decade in which films were increasingly struggling with economic inequality, indigenous discrimination, and LGBTQ + issues. Mexico’s production continued to skyrocket (from Amat Escalante to Eugenio Derbez). Chile developed into a powerhouse in both the art and mainstream markets (with the Larraín brothers’ Fabula production company and the unofficial Chilewood movement). Countries such as Panama (“Invasion”), the Dominican Republic (“Woodpeckers”) and Paraguay (“The Heirs”) have made progress towards a more consistent issuance of remarkable offers. Although these eleven features are far from final, they offer the world the opportunity to take a look at the diverse perspectives of Latin American creators, veterans, and young professionals.

“Aquarius” (2016) Powerful and sensual, Sonia Braga orders director Kleber Mendonça Filho to play Doña Clara in her best career. The timeless Brazilian star amazes as a woman who is determined to protect her apartment from predatory developers. Brilliantly, Mendonça Filho anchors her story in the larger socio-political context of her country and at the same time clearly reminds of Braga’s inadequate performance for a long time. At its premiere in Cannes, the actors and crew condemned Brazil’s political situation, a warning of the upcoming Bolsonaro era, in which the director has become a major target.

“Boy and the World” (2013) Handmade moods with woven social commentary make Alê Abreu’s debut a lively triumph. Without relying on a single line of understandable dialogue, the colorful and enchantingly designed film shows the dazzling striving of a boy to find his father in an empire under tyrannical rule. This incredibly moving and musical adventure is also about deforestation and the loss of dreams for an exploitative economic system. It is also the first and only Latin American animated feature to be nominated for an Oscar.

“Devil’s Freedom” (2017) and “Tempestad” (2016) Documentary filmmakers Everardo González and Tatiana Huezo thematized the human costs of the ongoing Mexican drug war – and such peripheral evils as rampant corruption – with unique intimate portraits of a country in turmoil, based on first-hand reports. Searing interviews with victims and perpetrators, all wearing identical face masks, blur the lines between the two sides in González’s “Devil’s Freedom”. Huezo’s “Tempestad” meanwhile gives a voice to two women whose lives have been changed by cartel-related violence. These nonfiction books are just as urgent to understand Mexico today.

“Snake Hug” (2015) Shrouded in mysticism, Ciro Guerra’s cinematic knockout against the terrible legacy of European colonialism brought Colombia his first nomination for the award, which has since been renamed the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award. This transcendental achievement, which was told in two different periods from the point of view of the wise Amazon native Karamakate (Nilbio Torres / Antonio Bolivar), traces his fateful encounters with two separate white visitors and the ancestors ruling the country. The black and white camera by David Gallego increases the dreamlike quality of the film.

“A fantastic woman” (2017) The success of Sebastián Lelio, who not only won Chile’s first Oscar for what is now known as the best international feature film, brought the transgender actress Daniela Vega into the world. She hovers on the screen like Marina, a transgender woman who mourns her boyfriend in a society that refuses to recognize her love as valid, but it is visibility that plays the role of gender identity problems in the South American country that Film has made a turning point. To confirm its cultural importance, Vega was also the first transformer to appear at the Oscars.

“From a distance” (2015) Experienced actor Alfredo Castro and newcomer Luis Silva play the leading role in this captivating Venezuelan drama by Lorenzo Vigas. Against the backdrop of the chaotic Caracas, the two-hander examines the dynamics of power between a middle-aged gay man and a young criminal who has been hired to fulfill his desires and accomplish a deadly mission. The bold writing and the twists and turns of the stars of both actors inspired the jury at the Venice International Film Festival, where it was awarded the Golden Lion and thus became the most famous production in the country.

“Ixcanul” (2015) The Guatemalan author Jayro Bustamante single-handedly revitalized the national cinema of his home country with three characteristics that examine the past and the present, particularly with regard to the indigenous population and LGBTQ + people. His visually stunning debut takes place in the Mayan Kaqchikel community and revolves around a young girl (María Mercede Coroy) and her mother (María Telón) who are starting an unplanned pregnancy in a country that has excluded them both. Both Telón and Coroy are evidence of the director’s commitment to creating an inclusive art scene.

“No” (2012) Pablo Larraín’s career as arguably the most productive Latin American director of the decade – he already had six appearances in the 2010s alone – reached a new level of international recognition with this historical drama nominated by an Oscar. In his first collaboration with Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, the film centers on an advertising professional who is supposed to launch a campaign that will arouse the Chilean hope that the ruthless dictator Pinochet will finally be released from office. Formally inventive and keenly humorous, “No” remains one of Larraín’s best in an enviable filmography.

“Roma” (2018) Ten Oscar nominations (including one for the best picture) and countless other awards made Alfonso Cuarón’s memory masterpiece about 1970s Mexico the most famous Mexican film in history. Yet the industry’s most priceless legacy is to confront the general public with the deep-seated racism that has repeatedly plagued collective consciousness. The first-time actress Yalitza Aparicio, who played a local housekeeper, became a beacon of different representation, while Netflix’s massive marketing strategy proved to be an almost limitless force.

“Zama” (2017) After a nine-year hiatus, Argentine master Lucrecia Martel returned with her most ambitious story to date, an 18th-century epic derived from Antonio di Benedetto’s 1950s novel. With the Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho as the protagonist of the same name, a frustrated Spanish official, Martel sardonically remembered the greedy stubbornness of the colonial powers, why it is considered a unique iconoclastic voice in modern cinema. Sultry, sun-kissed frames and a cleverly disoriented soundscape are a cerebral as well as sensory experience.

Previous slide

Next slide

“No” and “A Fantastic Woman” are among the region’s most influential films of the decade

In a region hit by progressive and declining winds in the 2010s, Latin America experienced a banner decade in which grappling with economic inequality, indigenous discrimination, and LGBTQ + issues increased.

Mexican production continued to grow (from Amat Escalante to Eugenio Derbez). Chile developed into a powerhouse in both the art and mainstream markets (with the Larraín brothers’ Fabula production company and the unofficial Chilewood movement). Countries such as Panama (“Invasion”), the Dominican Republic (“Woodpeckers”) and Paraguay (“The Heirs”) have made progress towards a more consistent issuance of remarkable offers. Although these eleven features are far from final, they do give the world the opportunity to take a look at the diverse perspectives of Latin American creators, veterans, and young professionals.

advertisement