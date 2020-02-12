advertisement

ABC’s show complements the pantheon of live sitcom episodes with “Live From Lanford,” which is linked to the 2020 presidential race.

Tonight “The Conners” combines the pantheon of live sitcom episodes with “Live From Lanford”. Correct – the original iteration of “Roseanne” never had the opportunity to participate in this more contemporary sitcom rite, nor the revival (for various reasons), but is now its successor.

And today’s episode of “The Conners” is not just live: it is specifically linked to the 2020 presidential race. Why not?

The consequence

“Live From Lanford” is the 12th episode of “The Conners”, season 2. The series features John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy and Michael Fishman as a DJ Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Here is the official live summary of the episode of ABC:

“Mark observes primary school results for a school report with Harris who disagrees with the election process and believes that the impact of money on politics makes real change impossible. The rest of the Conners share their different views on why they all think everyone should vote, including their view of the working class, that you may have to vote for a candidate you don’t love, but one that you least This happens against the backdrop of romance when Louise (guest star Katey Sagal) is given an opportunity that may send her away from Lanford, causing the family to interfere in Dan’s (John Goodman) complicated relationship with her by giving Louise a Surprise makes it disappear There is great tension between Dan and his daughters. “

Bruce Helford, the showrunner of “The Conners”, told Variety about the thought process behind this episode: “How can we do something that is live – that exploits live – that is not possible in the other situation?”

“Live From Lanford” was written by Helford, Bruce Rasmussen and Dave Caplan and directed live by both Jody Margolin Hahn and other live sitcom episodes for both the East and West Coast programs. And as we all know, anything can happen on live TV – especially if you take into account the real-time results of an election. We also know how something can happen when it comes to getting policy results “on time” even when there is a set plan. but unlike last week’s Iowa Caucuses, this should go much more smoothly.

The New Hampshire area code

The concrete political outcomes that feed into today’s live episode of “The Conners” will be the first in the nation in New Hampshire. In fact, ABC News’ coverage of the New Hampshire primaries will flow into history in real time as the results arrive later in the evening.

The polls start tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET, with results expected to arrive at 8:00 p.m. ET – which ensures perfect timing both Live broadcasts from “Live From Lanford”.

Where and how to watch

“The Conners” will be broadcast live on ABC from 8pm. ET (for the east coast broadcast) and then live again on ABC at 8pm. PT (for the west coast broadcast). ABC is also available to stream live on Hulu Live TV and in the ABC app (with participating TV providers).

The next day, both versions of the episode will be available on demand and streamed through the ABC website, ABC app, and Hulu.

