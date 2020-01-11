advertisement

Danielle Brooks recently had a baby girl and is enjoying this first stage of motherhood. However, the new mom went to Instagram to give her own mother some love. Beauty showed and shared her mom, celebrating her birthday. The selfie style photo was absolutely beautiful but we had to make several double shots. We did not know who was who! Danielle Brooks is so much like her mother. Even beauty knows it.

Orange is the new black star captioned the photo: “Happy birthday to my beautiful mother! Yes, I know we are twins. I love you forever. Such a sweet message.

It is not the first time that the beautiful post a photo of her with her mom. Keep clicking to see more images of the two twins!

