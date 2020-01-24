advertisement

After today’s episode of Legacies in Season 2, it’s fair to say that Kai Parker has incredible hype. Chris Woods character is legendary thanks to The Vampire Diaries and we have a feeling that he will wreak havoc here in the future.

We know this especially when you consider how today’s episode ended. What we have now learned is that Alaric and Emma have sent many bad students (including Sebastian, mind you) into the same world Kai has lived in since he was stuck in the past. This prison world could now populate Alaric, Lizzie and Josie because of the events in tonight’s new episode. (We feel that Ric could regret some of his decisions.)

So when will we actually see Kai and focus on a story? The February 6 episode is titled “Kai Parker Screwed Us”, so it seems that this is a reasonably good guess. At this point, we hope to have a good overview of what’s going on, including what happened to many of the questionable students Alaric has sent there over time. Has Kai just vacuumed them off or is he using them for a larger purpose? Does he create an army of bad guys in his picture? The possibilities are pretty endless and that’s probably exactly what the Legacies authors wanted. If you want to bring back a character that is so remarkable from The Vampire Diaries, you want it to matter.

If you are not familiar with Kai Parker, we recommend that you review some of his past episodes. If you do, you will be pretty happy with the decision in the end. We hope he stays here for at least a few episodes, but you may not see him for too long. Kai is the type of character that tends to burn brightly because he works at such a limited number of speeds.

What do you want to see next for Kai in Legacies Season 2?

Make sure you share it in the comments now!

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

