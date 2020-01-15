advertisement

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison took office in Australia in August 2018, the leadership of his predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull, had been in question for months, if not years, by his coalition of right-wing national and liberal parties. But the final blow came after Turnbull backed a national energy plan that would have moderately reduced the energy sector’s dependence on fossil fuels, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating global climate change. In an attempt to escape, at the eleventh hour, Turnbull backed down by putting all emission reductions into law, but it was too late. Morrison was elected by Liberal lawmakers in a backstage coup and quickly declared that Turnbull’s energy plan was dead. His commitment to fossil fuels was already well known. As recently as 2017, when he was treasurer of Australia – and when, according to the International Energy Agency, Australia exported more coal than any other country in the world – he brought a piece of coal to Parliament and presented it to his colleagues as if they were elementary school students. “It’s coal. Do not be afraid! Do not be afraid! It won’t hurt you, ”he said. He did not mention that the coal was bombed to keep his hands from getting dirty.

Morrison’s tenure as Prime Minister has since been marked by his refusal to recognize the scientifically confirmed link between the fossil fuel industry and climate change. For the rest of 2018, severe drought and record heat waves caused hundreds of thousands of flying foxes to fall dead from the sky. That year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found, among many other terrifying climate effects, that the Great Barrier Reef would die entirely if warming exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius. (It has already experienced significant bleaching and death of corals.) Spring 2019 was the driest recorded on record in Australia. But instead of changing position, Morrison championed a fossil fuel policy that included plans for a new coal-fired power plant and the allocation of ten million dollars to a study evaluating the opportunity to restart a decommissioned coal plant in Queensland. The Labor Party, meanwhile, campaigned against it on a platform for greater climate action, including more aggressive emission reduction targets. No one expected Morrison to win the re-election; polls have suggested that a majority of voters are concerned about climate change. But the low turnout and apathy due, in part, to the generally unstable nature of Australian politics – no Prime Minister has lasted a full term in more than a decade – contributed to a surprise victory for Morrison, in May 2019. On election night, he said to a crowd, “I have always believed in miracles.”

Perhaps that is why Morrison insisted that coal “won’t hurt you” when, of course, it will. Coal is the dirtiest and most energy-consuming fossil fuel. The closure of all coal-fired power plants is imperative to limit increases in global temperature and eliminate coal, particularly at O.E.C.D. countries like Australia is the most suspended fruit in the transition to renewable energies. (According to a report, OECD countries could eventually end the use of coal by 2030.) There is widespread scientific consensus that the increase in temperatures we have already seen – a world average of 1.1 degrees Celsius – contributed to Australia’s terrifying and devastating fire. season, creating ever drier and warmer conditions. But as recently as November, Morrison threatened to outlaw climate activism, a day after protests at a mine conference in Melbourne sparked clashes with police. “We are working to identify serious mechanisms,” said Morrison, “who can successfully ban these lenient and selfish practices that threaten the livelihoods of their fellow Australians.”

In December, the country reached its highest national average temperature on record, with some places hovering around one hundred and fifteen degrees Fahrenheit. These conditions quickly created an infernal landscape of devastating bush fires that continue endlessly. Thousands of houses have been turned to ashes, several cities have been wiped out and 28 people have died. Smoke from the fire covered the cities. In December, air quality in Sydney was eleven times the dangerous level; on New Years Day, in the Australian capital, Canberra, where Morrison lives in the Prime Minister’s official residence, known as the Lodge, the air quality was more than twenty-five times the dangerous level. Residents were advised to stay indoors. The fires have also killed up to a billion animals, wiping out a third of New South Wales’ koalas, and possibly dangerously putting some species near extinction, including the eastern bristlebird, the corroborated frog of the south and the mountain pygmy opossum. . The fires were so hot and so widespread (mega-fires were created when two fires joined) that they generated their own time, including uncontrollable tornadoes, formed when the gusts of wind build huge columns of fire, ash, steam and debris. Areas that almost never burn, including rainforests of rare endemic species, have descended. Even Australian climatologists, who have known for years that global warming would increase the severity of the bush fire season, were horrified by the scale of the fires. Virginia Young, an Australian forest expert, told the Washington Post that she believed the country was on the brink of “major ecological change”.

The Australian government, with Morrison at the helm, has not handled the crisis well. Morrison ignored requests from a group of former firefighters for a meeting last spring, in which they planned to warn him of the need for more water bombers. In December, despite the increasing intensity and speed at which many bush fires were spreading, he took a vacation to Hawaii and was prompted to return soon after the deaths of two volunteer firefighters. On his first day back at the office, he told a Sydney radio station that he was still considering new coal-fired power plants. “You need all the mix,” he said. “I’m pretty agnostic, as long as it’s reliable and cheaper.” He added, “There will be a lot of screaming noises elsewhere, but I tend to listen to these calm, calm voices.” during visits to destroyed cities, residents and firefighters refused to shake his hand. While visiting the town of Cobargo, a town which has been burned, a protester told Morrision that he should be “ashamed of himself”, that he had “left the country to burn”. On Friday, hundreds of thousands of Australian citizens marched in to protest his leadership, to oppose new coal mines – including the huge Carmichael coal mine, owned by India Adani Enterprises, that the Federal government approved in June – and to demand policies that would reduce the country’s fossil fuel emissions. They chanted “Scomo must leave” while the mocking hashtag #scottyfrommarketing was online, a reference to his marketing experience, including a stint as general manager of Tourism Australia.

Morrison was emotionless. Sunday, after the death of another volunteer firefighter overnight, Morrison, in an in-depth interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, this season called bushfires and climate change, “the new normal,” but didn’t gave no indication that he was going to change his political stance and transition from fossil fuels. Instead, he called for a high-level investigation into the government’s response to the fires, which some observers have said is an easy way to give the impression that he cares without doing anything. He also emphasized prevention and adaptation measures to cope with the impacts. “It is not just limited to bush fires,” he said. “It deals with floods. It deals with cyclones. It deals with drought, which is affected by these broader problems. Adaptation and resilience are essential to this. The construction of dams is essential to this. Managing native vegetation is essential to this. Land clearing is essential to this. Where you can build houses is the key to that. He added: “It is as much a response to climate change as it is to reduce emissions. While it is true that adaptation is necessary and urgent, no government can absolutely prevent everything that a government does from the worst effects of climate change.

For now, it looks like Australia will remain dependent on coal. Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday, “Our resource industry is extremely important to Australia.” The country remains the world’s second largest exporter of thermal coal (the type used to generate electricity), after Indonesia . In 2018, the country sent two hundred million metric tonnes, worth twenty-six billion dollars, to China, Japan and other countries in Southeast Asia. This number is slowly decreasing as China is increasingly dependent on its own domestic production and China and Japan are moving away from dirty coal. But Australia also gets a third of its own electricity from coal-fired power plants, making it one of the world’s largest carbon emitters per capita, and the Morrison government was partly responsible during the talks. on the United Nations climate in December, to block negotiations on policies designed to advance global climate goals. If countries like Australia continue to act as a deadweight on the energy transition, then all of the adaptations mentioned by Morrison – the entirety of his “response to climate change” – will be of practically no consequence. The warming will continue unabated, and large areas of this continent and the rest of the planet will become uninhabitable. Tragedies like these bush fires can no longer be considered natural disasters. On January 2, Morrison attended the funeral of Geoffrey Keaton, one of the firefighters who died at work. At a press conference later, he was asked about his climate policies. “This is a natural disaster,” he said. “We cannot control the natural disaster, but what we can do is control our response.”

