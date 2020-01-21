advertisement

The very first winter series “Love Island” is underway with a brand new set of singletons. The show was launched on January 12 with Irish Laura Whitmore at the helm. The news came just before Christmas after Caroline Flack pulled out of the show after being charged with assault.

For this winter season of “Love Island”, the film is filmed in a villa in South Africa, which looks very chic, even if we do not envy them to climb these steps every day. The date for the final has not yet been officially announced, but it is believed that the series will last 6 weeks rather than the typical 8 weeks for which the summer show has been held in recent years.

A source told Mail Online late last year: “Winter ‘Love Island’ won’t run as long as the summer version. It has been decided that it will last 6 weeks rather than the usual 8.” The show also lasted 6 weeks until the 2018 series where it was extended by two weeks. “

So according to our calculations, the final will take place on Sunday February 23.

As soon as it is officially confirmed, we will let you know, but mark this date in the journal for now.

Until then, for everything related to “Love Island”, go here.

