Is Shark Tank new to ABC tonight? It would be great if it were – but unfortunately we will wait a while to see what comes next.

The bad news is that for the next month, you will be stuck waiting to see many of your favorite sharks in the air again. ABC won’t be doing any new episodes against the Grammys tonight or against the Super Bowl next week. After the Oscars (which will also be broadcast on ABC) on February 9, the network will be switched to American Idol along with the return of The Rookie as the main part of Sunday night. Shark Tank will have a new home and it will be on Fridays.

If you are interested in further news on this topic, we recommend that you read the following official press release:

Friday nights are haunted by sharks when “Shark Tank”, the critically acclaimed reality show on entrepreneurship that has received several Emmy (R) awards, is currently returning to its FREITAG time slot in the FEB in season 11 , 28 (8: 00-9: 01 PM EST), while the hit comedy “American Housewife” moves to a new location in the ABC comedy block from WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 (9: 00-9: 30 PM EDT) ,

For those who are concerned about the future of Shark Tank on Friday night, this is not the case. Keep in mind that the series performed very well during this time – it has undergone a number of innovations here and we have a feeling that this will happen again. This show is an absolute must – just think of the impact it has had on people around the world! We know there have been various flashbacks, but more will likely come out when the series ends. (We’ll say we would have been fine personally if the show hadn’t ended on Friday night – it had such a comfortable home where the numbers were good.)

