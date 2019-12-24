advertisement

Fans of the science fiction series Lost in Space had to be patient for a long time. Now it was finally time for Christmas and the second season was released on Netflix. The Robinsons went into space again. But how does the series continue and when does Lost in Space Season 3 come on Netflix?

Lost in Space fans had to wait over a year and a half. At Christmas 2019 the time has finally come and the Robinsons are starting up again. New adventures await the family in the new season, but what’s next for the Robinsons and when will Lost in Space season 3 hit Netflix?

The Lost in Space series is based on the series of the same name from the 1960s. What in turn is based on the Space Family Robinson comic series from 1962? The original consists of three seasons. So there would certainly be enough material for at least one more season of the new edition. However, the Netflix streaming service has not yet answered the question of when Lost in Space Season 3 will appear on Netflix.

advertisement

The VoD provider will surely look at the audience figures first and then decide whether the series will receive another season. We’ll definitely let you know when there’s news about when Lost in Space Season 3 will hit Netflix. However, should Netflix choose a different season, the scope of the first and second season is similar. It is therefore not clear when Lost in Space will be released in season 3 on Netflix. Because between the appearance of the first and second season passed about one and a half years. So it could be that a possible third season will not appear on the streaming platform until the middle of next year 2021.

What is Lost in Space about?

Lost ins Space is about the survival of the Robinson family in space. You are one of the chosen pioneers to build a new, better world. But together with the others, they come from their actual destination in a catastrophe light years. Now it is important to stick together, even if the personal conflicts are getting bigger.

After the Robinsons narrowly escaped doom and evil robots in season one, the family now faces new challenges. In season two, the family lands on a planet that is mostly water and needs to quickly convert Jupiter 2 into a spaceship that is compatible with water.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zdgt-JzJ6b0 (/ embed)

Previous articleThe two people who changed Luis Fonsi’s life know her!

In love of technology, with a view to smartphones, he does not despise any activity that has to do with the nerd world. TV series, films, manga, anime and comics (Marvel Addicted) are the order of the day.

advertisement