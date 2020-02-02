advertisement

The postseason in the NFL this year was determined by a few shocking disruptions, but now that the dust has been resolved, two of the best teams in the competition have come to the top. In Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs represent the AFC, while the San Francisco 49ers represent the NFC. The competition starts on Sunday, February 2 at 3:30 PM PT / 6:30 PM ET at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, when the 100th season of the NFL ends.

While the Chiefs are an attacking powerhouse led by QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce, this year’s 49ers have the best defense in the NFL, with only 252 yards per game. They combine that with the most consistent rushing attack in the country, which is why this is expected to be such a great matchup.

If you have cable or a live TV service such as YouTube TV or Hulu Live TV and you want to watch Super Bowl LIV on TV, tune into Fox on Sunday evening. If this is not the case, you can still watch the game for free on FoxSports.com or by downloading the Fox Sports app on your phone or on virtually any smart device or TV in your home.

Fox will also broadcast the game in 4K HDR for the first time, but there are some reservations. First of all, you naturally need a 4K HDR TV. You also need an internet connection that supports at least 25 MB / s download speeds and one of the following streaming devices: Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere +, Roku Streaming Stick +, Roku Ultra 4K / UHD TV models with Roku OS built in or Amazon Fire TV 4K. And to make things even more complicated, Fox Sports told The Verge that the Roku devices don’t really work yet, but they hope it will be by Sunday.

Here is a complete list of compatible devices that Fox lists on its website for streaming Super Bowl LIV:

AppleTV (tvOS 12 or higher)

Roku

Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs

Android TV

Xbox One

Samsung Tizen Smart TVs (2017 to 2020 Smart TV models)

iPhone / iPad (iOS 11 or higher)

Android phone / tablet (OS 5.1 or higher)

Computer (different browsers)

Pregame reporting starts on TV as well as on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps at 11:00 AM PT / 14:00 PM ET. The game starts four and a half hours later, and as soon as the broadcast ends, Season 3 of The Masked Singer premieres on Fox, in case you don’t have enough TV.

Image source: James Kenney / AP / Shutterstock

Jacob started to treat video games and technology at the university as a hobby, but it soon became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently lives in New York and writes for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

