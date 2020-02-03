advertisement

This weekend we saw all of our calendars change to February, which is generally related to Valentine’s Day, Family Day, this year’s leap year, and my birthday. The latter is clearly not celebrated by everyone. Together, this is a lot that gets packed in the shortest month of the year.

Another important and often overlooked milestone in February is Black History Month.

When I said “Black History Month in B.C.” Googled The first two questions that appeared on the screen were, “Does Canada have a month of black history?” and “Why is Black History Month in Canada?”

advertisement

I found it really sad and disappointing and even disrespectful to the black community.

Before I knew it was Black History Month, I had already interviewed this column with Stephanie Allen. Allen is a leader in affordable housing who works tirelessly to educate people about the displacement of black communities in Canada and to shed light on historical and contemporary oppression. Allen is also a founding member of the Hogan’s Alley Society in Vancouver, a member of a steering committee of the Federation of Black Canadians, and has recently attended meetings at the United Nations headquarters in New York and the Canadian mission to the United Nations to promote the United Nations celebrate Nations Decade for people of African origin.

The UN Decade for People of African Origin is very similar to the UN Declaration on Indigenous Rights that I wrote a few weeks ago.

Last year I spoke to everyone at a number of conference panels about reconciliation, inclusion, and women in business. I have found many things in common that we share through my work in indigenous communities and Allen’s work in black communities.

Allen has a vision of indigenous and black communities working together to move forward, and I see a lot of merit in that thought.

“As black people who were forced into these countries, we were not settlers. We were enslaved,” said Allen 200 years of Canadian slavery.

During my conversation with Allen, she shared historical information that I am disappointed with that I had never thought of.

“Canada could have been a livelier slave economy if it weren’t for our climate,” said Allen. “In Canada we didn’t have plantation management like we did in warmer climates.”

Another interesting historical event that Allen shared was that African Americans were invited to Victoria around 1858 to deter American attacks.

“They came under offers similar to white settlers, but they were no more welcome than they were in America,” Allen said, talking about how some of the black community members were harassed, threatened, and even murdered on their properties.

“Many black migrants in these areas found it too hostile and returned to the US, while others moved to Vancouver or elsewhere in Canada,” said Allen.

There is no denying that our country was built by many non-white communities. Another example is the Canadian railroad built by Chinese immigrants.

There are many historical injustices in which racialized people have been treated as “less than”. We cannot change the past, but I think it is important to think about it and think about it.

First Nations make up 4.74 percent of our population before Christ, and people of African origin are 1.8 percent.

“We suffer from political invisibility because we have a small population, but we are also hyper-visible because of discrimination,” said Allen.

It is true that members of the black community are often victims of stereotypes and are unjustly subjected to “arbitrary” searches and research.

“There is a Canadian brand of racism where people say common phrases like, ‘I don’t see color,'” said Allen. “If we don’t see a race, we can’t see the racism that occurs.”

This was a strong statement for me and I think I will keep it with me for a long time. “I don’t see color” is a commonly used phrase and people say it to demonstrate its progress, but I think Allen is right.

Instead, we need to be aware that there is racism around us and acknowledge that we can all play a role in defending ourselves. By turning our heads and not seeing any color, we are making this happen.

Charla Huber is the director of communications and indigenous relationships at the M’akola Housing Society.

advertisement