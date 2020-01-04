advertisement

Spotland, Rochdale, St. Stephen’s Day: A minor whirlwind of a game ended with five goals scored, all six submarines deployed, and a 10-player home team outage in the last 13 minutes due to a serious left back injury. Rochdale 2-3 Fleetwood Town was its own mini epic.

Out into the dark, 3,000 home fans complain. It is wet and wintry and her team has lost again. As always, the referee is at the center of the action.

The usual handshakes are exchanged outside on the lawn, including with the referee.

advertisement

Outside, Brian Barry-Murphy circles with his head bowed, his hands in his pockets, lost in thought. His young team has just lost in eight games for the seventh time to be two places above the relegation zone in the first division.

Barry-Murphy, as he explains in a corridor an hour later, wondered what to say. His goal scorer Aaron Wilbraham is 40 years old, but he has a 17-year-old defender and a 16-year-old substitute. Seven of the ten players who reach the goal are 24 or younger and the player is 20. The Tannoy plays Oasis Live Forever as they stomp into the cabin.

Barry-Murphy is young himself, in a managerial position. At 41, he is only nine months old. He has already been personally praised for his team’s style, and Rochdale has had top performances, such as a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the League Cup in September.

But when he’s on the pitch in December, it actually looks very difficult to be a Rochdale manager.

You might consider me stupid, but I don’t think for a second that we can turn the way we do things because we have a hard run

“I’m just trying to really understand it for the players,” said Barry-Murphy of his thought process when he was circled.

“We have a very young squad – apart from a 40-year-old. I think it’s important that I try to clarify the boys and remind them how well they did it so they don’t see the season as a snapshot of the past four or five games that have been difficult.

“They have accomplished amazing things and because they are so young and you might say vulnerable to stronger, more aggressive teams, there will be spells when they find it very difficult.

“But I believe a million percent that we have exceptional young players who will do higher things. It is important to go through this painful phase. Once they do, the next season can be very exciting and I think it will be. “

Unfortunately for Barry-Murphy, Rochdale lost 0-1 in Gillingham three days later and had a man sent off. Eight in nine losses. Barry-Murphy was honest that Gillingham could have scored more goals, he said.

Gaelic kings

Rochdale had suffered a devastating number of injuries – ten first-team players had dropped out at one point – before another man failed against Fleetwood. And Christmas is relentless. There was another game three days after Gillingham, this time a local derby in Accrington Stanley.

Fortunately, Dale had one of her elders back. Ian Henderson is 34 and got the start. When Stephen Dooley – once Coleraine, Derry City and Cork City – added a second, Rochdale had his winner. Barry-Murphy looked relieved and sounded relieved. Who wouldn’t that be?

In Ireland Brian Barry-Murphy may be the son of father Jimmy, the Gaelic kings, but he has no such status in Lancashire. At Spotland, the framed jerseys on the wall come from Rickie Lambert and Grant Holt. This is where Scott Hogan started. Barry-Murphy is popular here, but he’s an untested manager for the first time with an idea that needs results.

This is Barry-Murphy’s new front line reality and it can be both hard and rewarding. After five years as a player coach, then as a coach, he was temporarily appointed Rochdale manager in March. The team had won one of the last 12 games and was in second place. Under Barry-Murphy, they won six and drew two of the remaining eleven. There were five zeros. Dale survived with some comfort and Barry-Murphy was hired full-time.

This season started in the same spirit. After six games, Rochdale was tenth after winning 3-0 in Southend. There they scored a goal with 16 passes. It went viral and, by the way, there was a rush of praise for the manager and his players. People then forgot Rochdale, who lost their next game at Peterborough 6-0.

Barry-Murphy hasn’t forgotten. What worried him was that such a defeat could destabilize the players’ confidence in his patient pass-move-press football. But there was no self-doubt, that’s obvious.

“I would define pressure as a hard run of results,” he says, “and make sure you get through it and show how our game works for us.”

“You might consider me stupid, but I don’t think for a second that we can turn the way we do things because we have a hard run. If I were one of the players, I would say, “Well, you’ve convinced me that this works, and now you’re saying that it doesn’t.”

“It’s not a bluff. I think that works for our players. I think players always want to know what it takes to get results – if you can convince them of processes that work and can show them.. think it’s the same as the top golfers, they want a pressurized and proven swing. “

It is a compelling comparison. Barry-Murphy is adamant that performance comes before results because ultimately performance leads to results – good and bad.

to have a career

This zeal brings him into the “progressive” manager class with someone like Graham Potter or Brendan Rodgers – or the future manager of the Republic of Ireland, Stephen Kenny. The desire to control the ball to control the game can sometimes feel like a new orthodoxy, but its basic logic is obvious. And there will be no detour via pragmatism from Brian Barry-Murphy.

“We are a young right-back, 17. Every team we play put a 6 foot 3 inch striker on him and hit him with a lot of long balls. So that’s it.

“We are unable to buy a 6ft right away that can prevent that. We have to find ways to deal with it and get results while bleeding these young players.” I just think that our club is different. If we want to buy players with money that we don’t have, we won’t stand for anything like any other club in the UK. “

With perhaps too much self-irony, he describes his playing career – Cork, Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Bury and Rochdale – as that of a journeyman; He has no interest in the description that applies to his coaching career.

“I remember talking to Liam Mackey of the Irish Examiner about eight or nine years ago. He looked at my career as a player and said it was an almost career.

“And it made sense to me. I will just enjoy it in my coaching career. Wherever it leads me, it leads me. “

In January 2003, Barry-Murphy moved to a team in Hillsborough that qualified for relegation from the championship on Wednesday. In today’s League One, he finished 16th.

When he arrived, he was 24 and stayed 18 months – “It was a crucial moment in my career. There was so much expectation, so much pressure, that I went into the games and thought it wasn’t fun. It’s a huge club with a lot of support and I remember what it was like to watch games with a mentality that you absolutely have to win – without knowing what games would win.

“After that it made a lot of sense to me and I always thought, if I was in this position, to think about psychology, what would happen if the players were actually on the field and deal with the concerns. , , “

City transformed

The fear you have to win on the pitch in the booth is a constant in football. Game results play an important role for Barry-Murphy – and for the Spotland boardroom – as does the club and its place in a city with significant Asian and African immigration. He was traveling through these communities to try to expand Rochdale’s fan base.

Days like today should help. The FA Cup, live TV and Premier League opponent Newcastle United are in town. There will be an inflow of cash and interest to secure the future.

Two seasons ago, Dale Tottenham held 2-2 and Ian Henderson scored. There was the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford four months ago. Barry-Murphy’s gentle self-confidence should prepare her well for injuries. He is aware of the impact on the profile of the game.

“For Newcastle, our city is changing. I always say to friends in Ireland, it’s like last week in Ireland, everyone comes out. When we played Man United, it was like Cork in All-Ireland. Awesome to see fails, that’s what it’s about.

“On the way to Old Trafford, I said to the boys – we have a lot of Irish boys -” Jesus, it’s like visiting Croke Park. “

advertisement