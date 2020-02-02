advertisement

The struggle for a six-millimeter wetsuit guarantees that many who try winter surfing really have to want it. At least, that’s what I think when I suddenly lose my grip when I speak a leg like a giant rubber band and snaps my hand back to hit my face hard. It doesn’t help that when I finally squeeze myself into all the rubber – hood, boots and gloves – the tight latent claustrophobia triggers, every fiber of my being suddenly subsides. In addition, my feet freeze on the 3C path to the beach, while the blood flow in my legs is now restricted. A partner holds a couple of soft top longboards between us.

The situation does not improve significantly if our Long Beach Lodge Surf Club lesson settles in a circle on the dark sand to discuss important safety and style problems with two young instructors who, with their hoods down, are not impressed by the icy downpour seem to be huddled together – or the sound of the surf pounding over the outer sandbars of Tofinos North Chesterman Beach.

Once we’ve vaccinated enough to reduce the likelihood of injury, the boys drop the flag and we plunge into the ocean. Fortunately, no matter how angry it gets, as soon as you slip into the North Pacific on a January day, it feels friendlier than the enemy. The water is warmer than the air, and the thin layer that forms between the suit and the body warms up immediately. In a matter of seconds, we all drive – a bunch of people (like me) who have surfed in the past or never have – the foam as best we can.

There is a lot of strength in some of these whirlpools that appear after the break, but let’s be honest: no surfer who is worth his salt (ha ha) wants the foam. Are none search for rad mush. So this part of the break, in which the locals fall into wild faces like dolphins, is the realm of Kooks Like Us, as we keep pulling our boards forward with the fin so that we don’t have to flip it back. Even though it’s been a couple of decades, catching waves comes back to me fairly quickly and I’m grabbing some good ones. However, it is extremely difficult to jump on my feet. I briefly imagine that it partly combats the suit’s resistance, but I have to admit that it’s mostly old. As a result, I enjoy many trips to the beach on my knees. After an hour in which I trigger a clean and glassy last wave, I decide to stand. But when I sincerely climb and take up the surf position – feet wide, front arm outstretched – I stop sharply, the fin of the board is embedded in the sand, the water retreats around me, a stranded statue of a failure – but satisfied – surfers.

Getting out of the wetsuit seems to be more exhausting than getting in, but I’m motivated by what’s waiting for me. The genius of a surf club on the grounds of Long Beach Lodge is that in addition to lessons, equipment and cappuccino, there is also a changing room, showers, a whirlpool and a sauna. For those of you who are not keen on changing your bag of dirt in your car or in the parking lot, this is the way to go – with comfort and style, just steps from Cox Bay, one of the best beach breaks in Canada. After escaping the wild lashes of the sea, the sauna feels like a quiet hug.

“My wife and daughter received a lesson from one of the local surf schools and were asked to take off their wetsuits in the gravel parking lot at Chesterman Beach,” said owner and longtime Tofino fan Tim Hackett. “My wife slipped and fell. That day I decided we could do something better and started planning the surf club.”

Whistlerites have many connections to Tofino, not least the vehicles that leave town with surfboards strapped to the roof when there are serious waves on the coast. However, surfing is only one aspect of a Tofino winter. Although officially “off-season”, it is more of a “off-season” given the number of people who come here to watch storms and other activities. However, if you’ve faced a crazy Tofino summer, you’ll appreciate how easy it is to find accommodation in winter and indulge in crowded beach walks, hikes in Pacific Rim National Park, and the inventive, world-famous Tofino , Great dining scene using the example of Ambient Wolf in the Fog (named on road‘s best new restaurant in Canada in 2014), cozy hut in downtown Tofino, Tofino Resort + Marina’ s Hatch Waterfront Pub, and eating, drinking, sitting and watching Great Room at Long Beach Lodge itself, one the coolest interiors in Canada Resort Dome from which to see the rugged nature of a coastal setting.

The Long Beach Lodge is a paradise for storm watchers and beach walkers between surf sessions. With the tide, the waves that hit the headlands, and the sun that enveloped the entire scene between the storm impulses, I literally dropped my bag when I first ran into my room overlooking the beach, over the black one Sand ran to the water’s edge and sand dollars counted the way. That night, I left my door slightly open so I could sleep while the ocean roared.

And what did I dream of? Surfing of course.

Leslie Anthony is a Whistler-based writer, editor, biologist, and connoisseur who has never met a mountain or beach he didn’t like.

