advertisement

These fabulous photos from our archives show the legendary County Derby management duo, Brian Clough and Peter Taylor, in rather unknown territory 30 years ago.

They had traded sacred grass (from the land of the city of Nottingham at the time) for a supermarket aisle.

advertisement

The colorful characters were the star guests at the opening of the First Choice Cash-n-Carry at Derby Road, Burton, in 1980.

And their appearance has proven to be a huge draw for young football fans eager to meet their heroes.

About 5,000 invitations were sent out for the grand opening, which promised to be in a “first division style” with Clough and Taylor ready to “start” the procedure. The store aimed to attract businesses within a 40 km radius.

Rams legend Brian Clough meets young fans at the inauguration of the First Choice Cash-n-Carry at Derby Road, Burton, in 1980

The men behind the business were Eddie Ainger, his brother Graham Ainger and his brother-in-law Arthur Taylor.

Their business had grown from a stand in Burton Market to a store on Waterloo Street in the 1970s before stores opened in Stretton and Swadlincote under the name Metro Discounts.

Read more

Derby Nostalgia Stories and Photographs

Speaking at the opening of First Choice in 1980, Eddie said: “About 18 months ago we started looking at the wholesale business while still operating as a Metro and we realized that there was considerable room for good independent cash and carry.

* Read other Bygones stories here

“Then we started looking for additional space about a year ago because we were already on the Ryknild Estate at Derby Road. When Littlewoods left a unit, it gave us 20,000 square feet of space. “

.

advertisement