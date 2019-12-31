advertisement

Shane Lowry – Open (RTÉ One, Monday, 9:00 p.m.) is less a documentary than a souvenir: something made to commemorate a fantastic performance in sports and used as a gift to keep memories alive and warmth and joy produce.

This achievement – even for those who can’t do much with the sport – was the win of the Open Championship last July when it was held in Portrush, Co Antrim. Just a stone’s throw (followed by a decent three-wood, then maybe a bad luck) from Lowry’s birthplace in Clara, Co Offaly.

Anyone who wants to get a double meaning out of the title of Ross Whittaker’s program could expect Lowry, a man of gentle behavior but not a great speaker, to be more open about himself, his sport, his philosophy and his emotions than usual. On one level, you might be disappointed: you never get the feeling that Lowry enjoys talking about himself.

On the other hand, however, they should respect the broader access of the program – to Lowry’s family members, especially his parents, siblings, wife and grandmother, but also his comrades and golf competitors. The picture is better formed by composite views.

This may be a practical solution, but it also seems to be a necessary correction, because professional golf seems to be a lonely undertaking. Lowry, independent in the direction and obsessed with pursuit from an early age, plays golf, although he has a family background in GAA. Instead of following his father Brendan into the sport, his father follows Shane and his younger brother Alan, with whom the competition is hard fought.

“I actually thought something was wrong with him at some point,” recalls Lowry’s mother Bridget of his exclusive focus.

This is usually a fair assumption to turn prodigies into something, and the program traces angry Lowry, who won the Irish Open 2009 as an amateur and announced his talent with a flourish.

Shane Lowry leaves the 18th green at the 2016 US Open after losing a 4-shot lead and finishing second. Photo: Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

His ascent continued almost unhindered until he scored his first major goal at the 2016 US Open in Oakmont, where Lowry started his final round with a 4-shot lead. He finished in second place, completely losing confidence. Only the winners will understand how tragic it is to be second, but it’s amazing to see how Brendan now ends the interview, overwhelmed with emotion at the memory of his son’s devastation. “I was the only one with him,” says Brendan before his voice breaks.

It’s a cliché to say that a sports star’s biggest opponent is himself, but golfers seem particularly vulnerable to self-doubt, self-discrimination, and self-sabotage. “I don’t enjoy my golf right now,” says Lowry when he broke in and missed the open for three years, “and I don’t enjoy my golf.” (His mother, who seems to be absorbing. Her son’s stress prefers not to be there. “I hate the Open,” admits Bridget, “because he never seems to play well.”

Shane Lowry with his caddy and “golf whisperer” Brian “Bo” Martin during the 2019 Open. Photo: Oisin Keniry / Inpho

Lowry’s transformative golf whisper comes in the form of his caddy Brian ‘Bo’ Martin, a man who is so bearish and bearded that I suspect Lowry has actually sent himself back from the future. “I don’t like it when he’s right,” Lowry laughs at Bo’s advice on choosing clubs, which, if I’m right, simply serve to keep the excitement going.

Lowry’s salvation depends on overcoming the demons from Oakland: In Portrush, he starts the last day again with a 4-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood.

Like Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington and all the golfers who contribute to the film, Fleetwood is generous and generous. Whittaker is not afraid of the details of the day: the weather, the bunker, the moment of crisis, the wobble and the vortex of fate. But the story is Lowry against Lowry, and Bo reads the situation as paradoxically as possible: “I won,” he says to Lowry. “The only thing that can happen is that I can lose this.”

Instead, Lowry prevails, and watching the phalanxes of followers, friends, and family running cheering and singing across the fairway behind him means seeing another refreshing antidote to golf isolation. That is the attraction of the program: it is of course its profit. But it is everyone’s victory.

