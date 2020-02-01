advertisement

When a Rams manager was recently asked how he was rooted in the Super Bowl, his answer contained a surprise for everyone who grew up in sports rivalries between LA and Bay Area.

Rams’ chief operating officer, Kevin Demoff, praised both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs and said he had no favorites, but then told a group of writers: “You always want your NFC West brothers to be well goes. ”

Imagine a Dodgers manager saying something like that when the San Francisco Giants are in the World Series.

It’s understandable if the Rams themselves aren’t as disturbed as their fans might see San Francisco playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and the strong likelihood of it winning.

The Rams wouldn’t mind saying that they lost to the best team in football in the 34:31 loss in Santa Clara that kicked them out of the playoff race.

The Rams (9-7 this season) know that the success of the 49ers (13-3, won NFC title) and Seattle Seahawks (11-5, won wildcard game) shows that they are in the strongest division of the NFL play.

And the Rams have no objection – or at least shouldn’t – that the 49ers are back in the team to compete twice a season. Even if they seem to need a refresher course to express a heated rivalry.

Like most rivals, the current Rams and Niners have more than a little in common.

In 2016, they were the worst teams in their conference. The Rams had a 4-12 season behind, their 10th consecutive loss, and switched from coach Jeff Fisher. The 49ers had just bottomed out at 2:14 and were looking for their third coach since Jim Harbaugh.

By 2018, the Rams were on their way to the Super Bowl. This season the 49ers caught up with the Rams and drove past them.

Suddenly it’s the 1970s and 1980s, the 16-year history in which 11 NFC title games included the 49ers or the Rams. Or both, in 1989, when Joe Montana completed 26 out of 30 passes and won San Francisco 30-3. Until this season, the Los Angeles Rams and 49ers met for the last time when both won records.

The friendly rivalry between the offensive coaches of the teams makes it personal.

After 2016, the Rams hired 30-year-old Sean McVay and the 49ers 38-year-old Kyle Shanahan. It was the first time they crossed paths in 2010 when McVay was the Washington Redskins offensive quality control trainer and worked under Shanahan, Washington’s offensive coordinator.

The Rams could easily have been the ones who hired Shanahan. Demoff, General Manager Les Snead and current Vice President of Football and Corporate Administration Tony Pastoors were on the way to interview Shanahan, the Atlanta Falcons ‘offensive coordinator at the time, during the Falcons’ Playoff Bye Week. But a blizzard on the east coast prevented them from coming to Atlanta before Shanahan had to return to planning. After an impressive interview, they took the chance to win McVay.

Like all good rivals, the teams have a big difference.

In this case, the teams improved so quickly. Snead and the Rams played and won (mostly) with free agent signs and trades that cost them draft picks. GM John Lynch and the 49ers worked through the design, adding key elements through signs and trades.

The designs of the team’s scorecards for the past three years make the difference clear: The most important picks for the Rams were Cooper Kupp (round 3, 2017), their best recipient, and Safety John Johnson (same round, same year), their tackler no 2 The 49ers’ best picks were the tight end George Kittle (round 5, 2017) and the defensive end Nick Bosa (round 1, 2019), both Pro Bowl selections, and linebacker Fred Warner (round 3, 2018) Top tackler this season.

A look at the selection of teams in the first round of the last eight years is also revealing: the seven selection games of the Rams include four players who played in the Super Bowl defeat against the New England Patriots: Defensive end Michael Brockers (2012 )), defensive duel against Aaron Donald (2014), deficit to Todd Gurley (2015) and quarterback Jared Goff (2016). The Niners’ top ten picks brought six players who will be on the pitch in Miami on Sunday, including Bosa and All-Pro against DeForest Buckner (2016).

The 49ers swapped (and received one) three draft picks to make the crucial acquisitions of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the 2018 season and great recipient Emmanuel Sanders last October. For the past three years, the picks they’ve accumulated in their lost seasons have mainly been used to attract ten players who have played a key role in every unit and have helped make San Francisco the most balanced and complete team in the league close.

The Rams separated from 10 draft picks in 2018 (two in return) for the former cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, the wide receiver Brandin Cooks and the outside linebacker Dante Fowler in 2018 and the cornerback Jalen Ramsey in October. With what is left, they have drawn five players since 2017, who have become regular players in the last two seasons. Partly because the Rams did without six picks in 2016 to put Goff in first place in 2016, they had no first choice in 2017, ’18 or ’19, and didn’t hold 2020 or ’19. 21st

Rams fans could take a look at this Super Bowl and see the opponents who defined L.A.’s spectacular 2018 season and disappointing 2019 season.

The Rams’ 54:51 win over Kansas City epitomized their ability to outperform everyone. Their defeats against San Francisco earlier this year showed that they were no longer the most dangerous team in the NFL. The Rams never came back more than four points this season to win. The 49ers accumulated three times from two points or more, the chiefs four times.

McVay and his team will study the 49ers, just like the rest of the league studied the Rams a year ago. The teams meet twice a year to resume one of football’s key rivalries.

Sunday could be the last time a ram looks at the Niners and thinks “brothers”.

