advertisement

OTTAWA – It was disappointing, but not surprising, that the top candidates for the Conservative leadership came up with predictable language to remove the “Justin Trudeau carbon tax”.

Both Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole were quick to express that opinion. It is clear that they are thinking that in order to gain current leadership you have to appeal to those Conservative Party members who want that stance. Over time, though, I imagine that more developed positions would emerge, but that would not happen overnight.

Canadians and potential Conservative voters want to see a change in the way the party views climate policy. My firm’s research firm, Abacus Data, in a recent survey found that 41 percent of Canadians believe that “a serious plan to fight climate change” is a “must” for the new Conservative leader. That figure drops to 18 percent among conservative voters, and 22 percent among conservative “potential” voters. The online survey of 2,137 Canadians was conducted from December 13 to December 19, 2019.

advertisement

MacKay himself, in an interview with the CBC’s Hannah Thibedeau, said, “It is absolutely critical that we have a thoughtful, costly, environmentally friendly plan and I am committed to that.” MacKay added, “I’ve talked to a lot of conservatives who feel the same way. And for a whole generation of Canadians, that’s a primary issue. And so, we have to be able to come up with a solution.”

It would be great if a specific debate on climate policy took place during the Conservative leadership race. While it may initially be limited by predictable carbon tax rhetoric, an event like this kicks the ball in relying on creating a standing order for the Conservatives to address climate change and begin breaking away from the shackles of old nostrums. policy.

Conservatives almost need a safe space, where they can have frank, open discussions about how to get out of the climate box in which they have placed themselves. Many already have these conversations, as MacKay has known. It is necessary, and it is both political and political. Personally, I would like to see a conservative conference on organized climate, where perhaps the next big idea or ideas could come up. Being brave and fearless is now a must for the CPC. It could also open the door to new voting groups.

During this run of the race and addressing the conservative policy convention in Quebec City in November, party members, activists and supporters need to push public dialogue on climate policy. They should help create space for candidates to move into new territory. They must communicate that every party member or potential voter does not have a homogenous view on the murder of the so-called “Trudeau carbon tax”.

If conservatives need inspiration on how the introduction of a controversial or bold policy can pay dividends politically as well as make a fundamental change in public policy, they only need to look at the 1983 Conservative Progressive Party’s leading race .

In that competition, the late John Crosbie advanced the idea that Canada needed to reach a free trade agreement with its US opponents, including eventual winner Brian Mulroney, were against or lukewarm at best. idea. Different economic worries spread in those days. It was feared that the Canadian industry would suffer if such an agreement were advanced. Well, we all know how it came out and adapting free trade was one of the crowning achievements of the Mulroney government.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not for unnecessary taxation, but the longer the Conservatives’ railroad for the “Trudeau carbon tax”, the more it makes them seem incapable of doing something economically useful and environmentally responsible for address climate change. One emerging theme pushed by all potential leadership candidates is that the Conservatives can do better; here is a key place to start.

Tim Powers is vice president of Summa Strategies and managing director of Abacus Data. He is a former adviser to conservative political leaders.

Hill Times

advertisement