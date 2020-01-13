advertisement

Former Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish, who had blamed himself for the team’s failure to win the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros, had light-hearted fun on Twitter after the Astros went away from Major League Baseball on Monday the elaboration and engagement had been severely punished in a sophisticated scheme to steal the signs of their opponents.

Darvish, who had survived only five outs and 47 pitches and left the Dodgers five runs behind in his terrible game 7-start against Houston, tweeted that he would like to be there if the Dodgers planned a parade to one Celebrating World Series Some would suggest that they were cheated by the Astros.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Monday that Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow from Major League Baseball had been suspended for the theft of the team during Houston’s run into the world in 2017 and during the 2018 season, Hinch and Luhnow were both within Fired less than hours after Manfred’s announcement, the Astros were fined $ 5 million and will lose their next two draft picks for the first and second rounds.

The Dodgers issued a statement on Monday evening, essentially saying that they had nothing to say on the matter, suggesting that MLB had asked the club to “make no further comments about misconduct during the 2017 World Series, and to leave no further comments at this time. ”

If the Dodgers are planning a World Series Parade 2017, I would love to participate! If that’s in the works, can anyone make a Yu trash jersey for me?

– (Yu ​​Darvish) (@faridyu) January 14, 2020

Darvish’s wife Seiko, a four-time world champion for Japan known as Seiko Yamamoto, also spoke for:

If there was actually a parade, it would be amazing. On that day, game 7, I will never forget my son, who was 10 years old at the time. He watched the game to the end, trying to hide his tears with his hat. https://t.co/jHkioogH4o

– Seiko Darvish (@ seiko63), January 14, 2020

But the truth is, my husband is who he is today because of what happened that day.

Life is really mysterious

– Seiko Darvish (@ seiko63), January 14, 2020

Manfred pointed out that Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora – the 2017 Astros coach and a former Dodgers player – will be punished the same or more severely. According to Manfred, Cora developed the system for stealing signs used by Astros. The Red Sox are investigated for theft of characters in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers to win the World Series.

The response to the news was quick and the prevailing opinion is that the Astros get what they deserve. A sample:

The Astros cheated and still needed 7 games to beat the 2017 Dodgers #ThisTeam pic.twitter.com/BWEj7VPuuI

– Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) January 14, 2020

Mario Lopez on what #Dodgers should receive in the light of the Astros found guilty of fraud. pic.twitter.com/IT677DiAm1

– Dodger Blue (@ DodgerBlue1958) January 14, 2020

Aaron Judge clears post congratulating Astros’ Jose Altuve on MVP 2017. Https://t.co/4qpUBbsUt4 pic.twitter.com/kwKiRpwfwd

– New York Post (@nypost), January 14, 2020

So let me do it right. You steal signs and get fired, but you do steroids and get millions of dollars in contracts and get inducted into the Hall of Fame? #makes no sense

– Roy Oswalt (@ royoswalt44net), January 13, 2020

I was told that the 2017 Astros title was worth about $ 60 million more. Not just selling additional equipment, but ticket price increases, larger quantities in the next season, higher prices for sponsors who are associated with the champions, price for commercials for radio and television programs, etc.

– Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN), January 14, 2020

I’m all for stealing signs … I love watching coaches trying to pick up patterns from opposing coaches … zooming catcher fingers with a camera second finish second and do it the old way!

– Jered Weaver (@ Weave1036), January 13, 2020

I didn’t really expect the punishments to be so severe. Good for MLB promoters. I still don’t know what is more frustrating, a former teammate of the WS title team who speaks publicly that his team cheated or that so many people used a trash can, lol. Should take the ring

– David Freese (@ david23freese) January 13, 2020

I would like my career numbers against Altuve, Springer and Correa to be deleted from the record books. Seriously, it’s bad. Can you do that?

– Phil Hughes (@ PJHughes45), January 13, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

