Barcelona will find out who will play in the next round of the New Cup on Friday, when the draw for the final 16 is over.

Quique Setien’s side beat Ibiza 2-1 on Wednesday to advance and now face a single leg tie on January 28, 29 or 30.

The new Copa del Rey format means if Barça pulls an opponent out of a lower league the game will be played away from home. If they face a La Liga club, the home team will be the ball that pulls first.

Drawing takes place at 1pm CET (12:00 GMT, 7am ET) on Friday, January 24th. You can stream it live through the RFEF website or through their social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Here’s a look at who will join Barcelona in the draw:

Real Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Osasuna, Sevilla, Athletic Club, Villarreal, Real Sociedad, Valencia, Tenerife, Granada, Leganes, Mirandes, Badajoz CD, Cultural Leona, Rayo Vallecano.

There were some highs in the competition on Thursday night before the draw.

Atletico were knocked out by Cultural Leones 2-1 after extra time, Mirandes knocked off Eibar and Vallecano beat Real Betis in the penalty shoot-out.

