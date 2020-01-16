advertisement

If your New Year’s resolution is to move, it is better to sell yours first. But to get a quick sale at the right price, when is the best time to list?

Spring and autumn were the traditional sales windows. In July and August everyone was on the beach. House hunters can now search around the clock, with property warnings displayed on weekdays, weekends, and holidays. Although a sale is possible at any time, the calendar month can affect competition, buyer psychology, the weather, and ultimately your bottom line.

Jump in action

Nothing is as beautiful as spring, and with leafy gardens, brighter light, and a hint of opportunity, it’s no wonder it’s at the top of the list. Those who choose to buy in 2020 are on the lookout and up to date with the search.

“People tend to be more motivated to buy in January,” said Stephen Day, director of residential real estate sales at Lisney. “When the new year starts, they suddenly really want to do something.”

Early risers who wanted to capitalize met on the day of November.

“Your job for the first three weeks of January is to get the house ready, whether it’s painted or painted.”

Photos, floor plans and the BER certificate will be sorted with a brochure that will go online in February.

“There is a large influx of real estate to the market in the first week of February, and there is a steady flow from mid-February,” Day says.

Those who are the first to get out of the trap with a well presented and affordable home in this less crowded field can catch the worm.

But as the weeks go by, when daffodils bloom and the “expansion” begins, the downside is that your property isn’t the only one that benefits.

“Some people claim that the gardens look great in spring or near summer, but the problem is that there is a lot more to do. The less choice the buyers have, the better, ”says Day.

Exceptions to the central bank’s mortgage lending rules are another factor. They enable banks to grant loans in multiples of more than 3.5 times their income, or deposits of less than 20 percent for upper or lower dealer values ​​or less than 10 percent for first-time buyers. The number of exemptions that banks could offer came to an end in April 2018. So if you sell at the beginning of the year, where buyers may have access to larger budgets, it can also affect the price you get.

Loving summer

While only a few choose to start in the summer, there are a few exceptions.

“If you had something stunning on one acre of land or overlooking Killiney Bay, you probably set it up between April and September,” said DNG Terenure’s Pat Mullery. “A property like this will look better.”

Home orientation can also be a factor, says Geralyn Byrne of Sherry FitzGerald, Terenure.

“A north-facing house that is sold in June can have full sun in the garden.”

Vacation rentals are a different matter. During the break from work, the sun and the sea can enchant visitors from their holiday destination. Through the windows of the real estate agents, they marvel at this parallel universe, in which they can afford a few mornings with a sea view.

How do holiday home sellers hook up these summer lovers?

“A general rule of thumb is that you’re trying to buy the property for the weekend from [St] Patrick,” says Maeve McCarthy of Charles McCarthy Estate Agents at Skibbereen. “You get a good insight into the spring / summer season and then also into the autumn.”

While July, August, and September are McCarthy’s quietest transaction months, vacation shoppers are exploring.

“There are people who look in the summer, but they will probably not come back to buy until the fall – but they will look in the summer.”

Of the four visits to vacation homes that she conducted on December 9, all were summer guests.

And if your house opened in spring is not sold by June, is there any hope?

According to Stephen Day from Lisney, the time it takes for a seller to register a representative and the buyer receives the keys can be five to six months. “It’s a relatively easy sale.”

“It can certainly be a bit of a stigma,” says Lisney’s Day, but not all is lost. “In 2019, we made some sales in August. It used to be the quietest month of the year, but it wasn’t the last year. “

DNG’s Pat Mullery agrees that summer doesn’t have to be a washout. The deadline for starting school can focus the mind.

“Our months of July and August were as good as or not far from the best months of the year. There are many people who want to shop before September. “

Off peak punt

Myhome.ie data shows that a total of 23,700 properties were available for sale in September 2019, compared to 2,450 in March. More real estate can mean more competition for your home.

“If I had a good piece of property, I would tell people to put it up in January to continue,” says Mullery. “If it’s a sufficiently standardized property, you may be able to use it better in December than in May when the market is flooded,” he says. “With a lot of property you can do better in the off-season because less is available.”

Sherry Fitzgeralds Byrne agrees that something goes against the grain. “We launched houses very early in the new year. You can do it very well if you leave early because there is less competition.”

It is the same in the second half of the year, she says.

“Traditionally, November has always been a really great month for sales because there are people out there who say,” Look, another year is just around the corner. “Let’s concentrate.”

The only exception could be some rural homes, says Will Coonan of Coonan Property, which operates in Kildare, Meath and West Dublin. What looks bleak in winter will be a beauty in summer.

“A rural roof bungalow may not look good in December,” says Coonan. “It starts to look better in March, but the frustrating thing is that when property looks best in July and August, it’s vacation time for buyers.”

Apartments

Apartments defy all seasons. With buyers that include investors, downsizers, and newbies, children and their schedules are out of the question.

“It’s a year-round market,” says Stephen Day. He cites a two-bed apartment in the Lansdowne Wood estate in Ballsbridge, which is on the market within a few weeks and cost just under 750,000 euros with a deal that was closed before Christmas.

preparation

In all seasons, preparation must start months in advance.

“The photos and price attract people to click your link,” says Will Coonan. One property with photos from the height of summer can outperform another with cloudy January snapshots.

“A seller has to call his lawyer first, not his real estate agent,” advises Maeve McCarthy. “Ask them if you are trading for someone who buys my house, where are the problems?”

Is the title on the property correct? Does it comply with building and planning regulations? If the property is on a larger plot, is the assignment correct? If it is a rural property, is the septic tank registered? Has the right of way to the house been entered? Is property tax currently being paid? It all takes time. A late or problematic contract can scare a good buyer and send him into the arms of a competing seller.

“They want to be able to do the business once they find a buyer,” says McCarthy. “The most important thing is not only that the time of the year has passed, but that all papers are put in order in advance.”

closing time

According to myhome.ie, the average sales time agreed at the national level increased to 4.8 months and in Dublin to 3.9 months in the first quarter of last year. However, the agreed sale is not the same as the sale. If you sign a sales contract in June, it may be autumn before the transaction is closed.

According to Coonan, property viewing should begin within a few days.

“The key window is the first four to six weeks. Activity is usually the hottest. They hope for an “agreed sale” in the first six to eight weeks. “

According to the Day of Lisney, the period during which a seller registers a representative and the buyer receives the keys can be five to six months. “It’s a relatively easy sale.” Legals should take two to three weeks, but if they are not ironed out before they go on the market, they will take considerably longer, he says.

time is money

When it comes to listing your property, time is money. Choose a time when buyers are concentrating, your property looks best, or you can surprise the competition. If the legalities are not sorted in advance, this can lead to a loss of sales. Market in a hurry and regret at leisure.

