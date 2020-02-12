Inglewood Treasurer Wanda Brown had nine seconds when Mayor James T. Butts Jr. ordered employees to cut their microphone.

Tuesday was the third consecutive week in which Brown, the city’s longest-serving elected official, was prevented from expressing concerns about the city’s financial health and the implementation of a program for first-time buyers.

“Madam Treasurer, you are out of order,” said Butts as Brown tried to continue speaking.

Brown packed up her papers and left the meeting after the other council members refused to override the mayor. Before she left, she handed an envelope labeled “confidential” to a representative of US representative Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles.

“You are all disgusting!” She called to the council as she left.

Dissent rarely in Inglewood

In a city known for having a dominant mayor and a loyal city councilor, this level of dissent is rare in Inglewood. The weekly meetings, which last an average of 39 minutes, are usually quick and difficult to discuss.

Waters, who was sent by a staff member to hear Brown’s report, said she hadn’t read the documents yet because she was in the capital. She has no attitude to spit between the treasurer and the mayor.

In an interview, Brown said she provided Waters with copies of financial records and a memorandum that she sent to the council, raising concerns about excessive spending and the city’s debt.

James T. Butts Jr., Mayor of Inglewood (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Treasurer “not authorized to speak”

On Tuesday, Butts warned that he could completely revoke Brown’s right to speak at the meetings.

“The reality is that the Treasurer speaks in the chair at his leisure,” said Butts after Brown left. “She is not a council member. It doesn’t have to be on the agenda and if it stays that way it won’t be. “

In a statement on Wednesday, Butts repeated that Brown was “not allowed to speak” at the meetings.

“Out of courtesy, we gave her the opportunity to speak and we were patient,” said Butts. “But on more than one occasion, she released misinformation and has gone over and over again.”

However, the city treasurer is a chosen position in Inglewood, and Brown has been in this role since 1987. The treasurer, the city administrator and the city clerk all have time to comment during the council meetings. After Butts became mayor, Brown said she had eight minutes to speak with three minutes.

“I’m not an employee,” Brown said in an interview on Wednesday. “I was chosen by people to be their eyes, ears and voice and to let them know what was going on with the city’s finances. And that’s exactly what I’m doing. “

Brown and Butts have been arguing at every meeting since January 28, when Mayor Brown first cut off due to a three-minute timeout. Her microphone was turned off at later meetings when she refused to resign.

Mayor “not a king”

“You are a mayor, not a king, and I am not one of your subjects,” Brown said last week.

However, others at the same meetings were allowed to go through their assigned times, and Butts called city workers who were not supposed to speak to counter Brown’s comments.

“As long as it’s something he likes, he’ll give you more time,” Brown said on Wednesday.

The treasurer has tried to talk about the city’s unrestricted net deficit of $ 388 million, a massive debt recently highlighted by Senator John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa, as one of the worst in the state.

Finances not so bright

Before Moorlach’s report, Brown sent a memo to each member of the council to explain that the city’s finances were not as rosy as they appeared. Only two agreed to meet with her.

Brown said she decided to raise the issue at a council meeting because the mayor hadn’t responded to her internal requests in the past six months. She estimates that her report would only take about seven or eight minutes to finish.

In news reports and at the meeting, Butts argued that using the city’s full net position as an indicator of financial health is too easy, ignoring the fact that the city has no problem paying its bills.

Concern about the home buyer program

Brown also used her time at the council meetings to distance herself from the city’s controversial first-time buyer program. Brown, who drew the names at the mayor’s request, said she would never have participated if she knew the first recipient would be a city worker.

Brown said she had received three dozen calls about the program, including former Los Angeles Police Chief and city councilor Bernard Parks, who said the program could endanger the program.

Butts and other city officials deny that there was special treatment or conflict in the selection of a city worker for the homebuilder program.

The blog 2UrbanGirls first reported on the hostilities between the mayor and the treasurer.

Butts was previously criticized for an outbreak in which he told a resident to “choke” during a council meeting.