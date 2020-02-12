advertisement

Regular contributor Ian Roberts, a retired professor of English and media studies, remembers being left in awe after seeing one of the city’s music legends.

“Readers may be among those who remember a local crooner named Gerry Dorsey who appeared in men’s city work clubs before his reincarnation as Engelbert Humperdinck.

advertisement

“I never took my turn,” said Ian.

“However, on a sunny Sunday in 1969, a friend and I crossed Braunstone en route for a lunchtime drink when we became aware of a Rolls-Royce on its way to us – a spectacular sight little almost comparable to seeing a flying saucer in this part of the city.

“A hand made a rather royal sign to us from the rear window.

Engelbert Humperdinck behind the scenes at De Montfort Hall in March 1969 with his parents

“The hand was tied to an arm not owned by anyone other than The Hump, creaking at us with a bright smile as we stood on the pierced sidewalk.

“I’m pretty sure we didn’t do an automatic return, but I dare say we looked gorm-free enough to be mistaken for fans hit by stars.

“I have always wanted since then that we gave him the finger, or two fingers, to take revenge microscopically for his single Release Me, by keeping Penny Lane / Strawberry Fields Forever out of the top spot.

Read more

Back to Leicester’s past

“But The Hump simply drove in his Rollerball with driver, pursuing what for him was probably a cross between a sentimental journey and a royal progress.

“My companion was not convinced it was him, but I knew it, having focused my attention on this phizzog, with his swept black mane and the gap in his favorites: just like mine.

“It was mortifying for me to be cursed with a Humperdinckian characteristic and I gave up trying to develop full favorites afterwards.

Want to know more about nostalgia for Leicestershire?

“To be fair to The Hump, he, when I saw him remembering on TV, seemed sheepish and almost apologetic to steal perhaps the greatest single ever made of his true destiny.

“Not that the Beatles were particularly embarrassed: they were cool and generous about Release Me, thinking that there was room for everyone and that the quality of the music was more important than the positions in the charts.

Engelbert Humperdinck when he was chosen by the BBC as the UK entry for Eurovision in 2012

“As for The Hump, it always seemed to be a kind of pleasant cove and I even found myself loving its entry into Eurovision song in 2012, Love Will Set You Free.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“Be careful, when it came second last, I couldn’t help but think that some kind of justice had finally been done.”

This is an excerpt from the book of Ian Happenings Fifty Years’s Time Ago – 1960s Pop Music & The UK Charts Vol. 2 (search on Amazon / Kindle for I. G. Roberts).

.

advertisement