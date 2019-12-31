advertisement

Every New Year’s Eve I open my new diary on the last page and write down a list of the things I want to achieve in the coming year. It’s a complete cliché, but it works for me. Then I spend the year looking back, remembering where I want to go, and checking what I’m doing on the way.

It was a tradition that I started 10 years ago this time when I entered the second half of my graduation year. Our history teacher at St. Nathy’s College in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, asked all of us to write a letter to ourselves, seal it, and write our home address on the envelope.

He promised to deliver it to us years later when we least expected it. It’s been a decade now, and to be honest, Mr. McGee, I don’t really expect it to come.

It was really a brilliant idea – asking a gang of selfish teenagers to spend an entire class writing about themselves. On the other hand, Mr. McGee was one of those great teachers who really understood teenagers. he knew how to motivate, inspire and show the value of hard work.

When I was 17 I felt very much like a big fish in a small pond and I still remember exactly how happy I was.

It seemed like I was far from the scaly Maybelline Foundation, the fear of not being patted on the shoulder to go to the disco with someone, and the humiliation of not knowing who to sit with over lunch ,

There had been some difficult years at St. Nathy when I tried to find my place in the hierarchy of youth. I wasn’t athletic, I didn’t smoke, I didn’t play music, and although I was academically good, I was far from the top of my class.

Collapsed friendship would hurt me so much that I thought I would never get over the insecurity or guilt I left behind

When I wrote this letter, I felt comfortable and where I had come to. I had managed to win a group of like-minded and equally innocent friends.

On one of our last school days, about 15 of us decided to settle on the Lung River and go back to school a few hours later because we didn’t want to do without English. a short-lived attempt to be discontented youth.

The finish line was imminent for us. When the long dark nights, which were bent over a desk, gave way to brighter evenings, I was looking forward to leaving the house, going to college, drinking legally and maybe even driving a car.

Fast forward 10 years and I don’t think I could have ever imagined how far I would get and how unsettling and difficult this road could be at times.

fault

The arts at University College Dublin would prove to be as daunting as I heard. Weekend jobs in grocery stores brought unpleasant encounters, and breaking friendships would hurt me so much that I thought I would never get over uncertainty or guilt.

Above all, I would learn to be happy again. How to feel fulfilled, how to overcome obstacles

Likewise, I would never have been able to foresee the joy that was coming to me in this decade – the people I had never met and who went through thick and thin at my side.

I got a job at a national newspaper, bought my first car and then my first house.

Sydney, Australia. File photo: Getty

I would see the Grand Canyon, the Golden Gate Bridge, Sydney Harbor and Milford Sound. I started running in Phoenix Park, climbing mountains in New Zealand and joining a football club in Dublin.

Above all, I would learn to be happy again. How to feel fulfilled, how to overcome obstacles, how to ask for help and when to apologize. I would feel like a big fish in a small pond again – albeit much more resilient and humble than before.

This year my friends from Leaving Cert and I organized a kind of reunion weekend in Lahinch. I think I have never laughed so much in 48 hours as on June days.

While watching Love Island, we played drinking games, listened to Starman at sunrise, and learned about the exploits of a doctor among us who was doing an internship in the urology department. This story, like so many others from the past decade, cannot be printed.

If you read that in 10 years, Niamh, remember: you were so happy. The people who shaped you never really left, and the place that made you will always be there to welcome you back.

Changes will soon be known, challenges will strengthen you and laughter will breathe life into you. Embrace them all, because 10 years won’t be long – Mr. McGee can vouch for that, I’m sure.

Niamh Towey is a journalist for the Irish Times

