Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates“His wife is really rolling or dying for him. The first day of the hip hop star announced his 34th birthday with a super jovial open message.

Key facts: This week, Dreka went to Instagram and didn’t hesitate to spread his love for his life partner.

Happy birth day # my love, my best friend, my life partner. When I met you 16 years ago, I already knew that you and I were supposed to do amazing things together. It was already written. The universe always aligns for us as long as we agree. Even though the trip was not smooth at all, we definitely left the road A LOT OF TIME due to distractions, mainly low-vibration entities that released your energy and fueled your ego, whose sole purpose was to stop us from doing what we were made to do here. Seeing your rebirth has been one of the most amazing things I have witnessed in my life. You are now 34 years old. They say 33 is the Age of Enlightenment and it couldn’t be truer. This past year has been by far one of the hardest in my life, in our lives. There were so many times when I was ready to throw in the towel but I did not give up and you came out on the other side REBORN, free from the contracts and agreements you had with low vibration entities, free from trauma and imbalances that made you become your worst enemy. To see you FREE from all these things… Simply beautiful ☀️ 😍❤️ I will always be your cheerleader. I will always support you when you don’t even have yours. I thank God / Universe for giving me the ability to recognize that everything is spirit, nothing else nothing more. I love you #BigChief @iamkevingates Here is living our truth from this day. Either you get it or you don’t have it. # native # native # tribe Thank you Donna for another 💣 cake. All edible and hand painted! @deliciousarts

A message shared by Dreka Gates (@drekagates) on February 5, 2020 at 9:45 am PST

