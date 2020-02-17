advertisement

A list of mythical rogues in history, Lewis Hyde says in his book “Trickster Makes This World” (1998), would be endless. Since the trickster is the ultimate figure of change of form and crossing of the border of culture, “there will be a sort of representative wherever humans invent borders, that is to say everywhere.” Hyde refers passing to one of the most famous swindlers in Europe, Till Eulenspiegel, who entered popular literature at the beginning of the 16th century but who would have prospered earlier, in the 14th century, crossing like a picaresque hero through his native Germany , the Netherlands and Bohemia. Till was probably as ambiguous as the culture required: a dangerous vagabond, a folk hero, a fellow magician, a bawdy circus performer, a jester and a joker who, like Shakespeare’s madman, recklessly incited those in power to look at yourself honestly.

Like most of the great figures in the comics, the trickster embodies a sort of secular eternity – being unruly life itself, it is as reckless as the devil. When he is about to be captured and defeated, he shies away to provide another tale. Our less playful era tends to simplify such survivalism, granting superhuman status to triumphant comic book heroes or terribly effective action figures, who survive to reappear in lucrative sequels – Jason Bourne swimming in the East River to the next episode. “Tyll” (Pantheon), a new novel by German writer Daniel Kehlmann, returns to previous ambiguity, reviving the old German chronicle of the harms of mobiles by placing its protagonist, Tyll Ulenspiegel, in a deeply imaginary world of the beginning of the Seventeenth century. , a Europe ruined by the Thirty Years War (1618-48).

I vaguely remember studying this catastrophic event, better known perhaps for the brief appearance of the “winter king” and for the peace of Westphalia, which put an end to it. However, the conflict was marked by widespread brutality and misery: millions of people were killed or displaced by battle, looting and plague. At the narrative level, war is useful to Kehlmann as a plot producer. Tyll is caught in battles and royal intrigue; he goes from one side to the other, hides in a destroyed abbey, is apprehended by the men of the Kaiser, joins the court in exile of “the Winter Queen” as an authorized madman, etc. We are offered vivid descriptions of burnt villages, cut forests, smelly camps, the hungry, and the sick wandering unaided. It comes with historic territory. Kehlmann, a confident magician himself, plays his shiny pages like cards. But he has a deeper purpose, which is only revealed gradually, because the great climacteric of the war he has chosen regularly justifies his presence in the novel.

A remote historical period, exuberant picaresque episodes, tricksters and magic, old misty chronicles – all the dangers of the historical novel are there. The reader fears the alienation of the modern writer in the face of these distant events, the threat of steam of information discharges, the comedy at the same time broad and superficial, realism without attachments being transformed into pure fantasy. It is a pleasure to announce that “Tyll” does nothing (or as little as is generically possible). Kehlmann is a gifted and sensitive storyteller, who understands that stories come from communities and that these stories are dramatically convincing when the novelist selflessly inhabits the perspectives of his characters. Historical fiction makes the challenge of this disappearance of authors more acute, but also simpler: when a vision of the world is distant, the appropriate romantic response is to remove all modernity which itches and to become this vision of the world in order to save it for contemporary readers.

We see the novelist disappear in this way as Kehlmann establishes, in his first pages, the rich limits of life from which Tyll will eventually escape. This is boy Tyll, endlessly practicing how to walk on a tightrope. He falls and falls again: “It is not possible to walk on a rope. It’s clear. Human feet are not made for that. Why try it? Around him is the village, the only world he knows. Most of the neighboring fields belong to Peter Steger: “Most of the animals too, which is easy to say because they have their mark on their necks.” Here is the stable of Jakob Brantner, the bakery of Martin Holtz, and here the miller, Claus Ulenspiegel, Tyll’s father, sitting at a table, doing what he likes best: speculating. What is time? Does hell exist? What are stars and how many are there? “Recently the boy asked him how many stars there really were, and since a short time ago Claus had counted, he was, not without pride, able to give him an answer.” Tyll “heard his father saying everything that could be said. “

Claus is an autodidact who has searched a large library; the book that most fascinates him is the one he hasn’t read, because he doesn’t know Latin. He is the village sage, a distributor of balms and healing spells, a Christian who trusts the protection of painted pentagrams. When his wife collapses, he draws one on the forehead and begins to speak: “Christ was born in Bedlem, baptized in the Jordan. Also flem astode, also thod blode. Nominated Patris and Filii and Spiritus Sancti. . . . He pretty much knows what it means, but the spell is old and he doesn’t know any stronger to bleed severely. “(Ross Benjamin, Kehlmann’s astute translator, vigorously grasps the proposed challenges.)

Claus’ activities draw the attention of two itinerant Jesuit inquisitors, Dr. Tesimond and Dr. Kircher, characters who reappear in the novel as sinister acolytes of Kafka (and who are modeled after their historical counterparts, Oswald Tesimond and Athanasius Kircher ). They deceive Claus in new speculation, and then torture a confession of heresy from him, easy enough since he is so humble. “It is obvious that he did something wrong in his stupid head, otherwise he would not be there,” recalls Claus, in prison. During his trial, he admitted without artifice that he had helped the sick “according to the old method”:

I always did my best. . . I read the future of those who wanted to know about it in the water and the flight of birds. Peter Steger’s cousin, not Paul Steger, the other, Karl, I told him not to climb on beech, not even to find treasures, don’t do it, I said, and cousin Steger asked: A treasure in my beech tree? And I said, don’t do it, Steger, and Karl said: if there’s a treasure over there, I go up, then it fell and broke my head. And I can’t understand, even if I think about it all the time, if a prophecy that wouldn’t have come true if I hadn’t made it is actually a prophecy or something else.

.

