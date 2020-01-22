advertisement

Forecasters have had their say when snow could arrive in Leicester and the county.

Temperatures have recently bottomed out to 0 ° C in parts of Leicestershire and you may be wondering when the white matter will fall.

Well, according to Accuweather, you might not have to wait much longer.

Weather experts have said we can expect snowfall on February 12 and February 15. There is also a risk of flurries on February 27.

Snow in Leicester

(Image: Alex Hannam / Plumb Images)

The Met Office recently had its say in a “polar wave” that will hit the country by the end of the month.

According to official forecasts, all snow is likely to be limited to the northern hilltops in the coming weeks, and temperatures should be around the average for the time of year.

The Met Office forecast for January 28 and until February 2 reads: “Most of the weather will remain cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle at times.

“However, it should be mostly dry and set with light waves and winds. This will continue for the south later the following week, while the north could be wetter and windier at times.

“Later in this period, rains may briefly spread further south-east across the United Kingdom, although the most unstable weather is likely to remain in the north and north-west, where snow on the hills is possible.

“Other drier episodes in the southeast will be accompanied by the best of all light, as well as the greatest risk of fog and frost. Temperatures will generally be close to average, although sometimes a little below in the North.”

Met Office forecasters predicted snow for lower levels of the country next month.

