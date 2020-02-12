We finally have a broadcast date for the Love Island winter finale. And it looks like we have less than two weeks left on the show.

Winter Love Island made its debut on January 12, it was a Sunday.

We knew from the start that it would only be broadcast for 6 weeks, rather than the usual duration of 8 weeks.

The broadcast date they chose – Sunday February 23 – is indeed exactly six weeks after its premiere.

That evening, the winning couple will be crowned, as voted by the public. They will then be faced with the choice of sharing the price of £ 50,000 or keeping it for themselves.

Last year’s winners were Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea and it looks like Paige Turley and Finn Tapp are the favorites to win this season.

Notice that Shaughna Phillips also has a popular audience. So there could be a turn of events, as happened with Amber last year, to make his queen.

After all, as teased during the first look tonight, Shaughna has an eye on Luke M right now. Look at this space, friends.

The first glance also indicated that the game ‘News Splash’, which unveils the headlines on the islanders who have toured outside the villa, could cause trouble for established couples.

If you’re obsessed with “Love Island,” try our character quiz here.

‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One.

