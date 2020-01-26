advertisement

Are you looking forward to seeing God Friended Me, season 2, episode 13 in the air? We definitely understand it and for so many different reasons. This is a show about hope and one that offers a breath of fresh air amidst everything else out there. It’s nice to have a program that deviates from the norm and gives us so many different food for thought.

Unfortunately, it still takes a long time for new episodes to be broadcast. The next episode is February 16. It makes a lot of sense to ask yourself when we will learn more about it.

Here’s some of what we know right now. According to a new report coming in about the futon critic, the next new episode is titled “The Princess and the Hacker”. On that basis alone, it looks like the story continues where that past episode left off – and we’re waiting to see if the mysterious hacker can produce anything great. They clearly knew a lot more about the hacker than they betrayed, and there will likely be a chance to get closer to the person running the God account. Finally, Miles strives to do his duty with the Friend Suggestions – if that can be a way to ensure that his sister Ali recovers. It is an emotional place where the series is currently.

When can you expect a promotion? Think along the lines of February 9th. Typically, networks publish promos / teases a week before the next new episode airs, and we expect nothing to change here.

What do you want to see when it comes to God Friended Me, Season 2, Episode 13?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

