In the next few days there will be two episodes of The Bachelor, which will be broadcast on ABC. As a result, we know that we will experience a lot of chaos, heartache and finally a two-on-one date that could change the course of the season.

Oh, and of course there is another thing that will make big headlines: Peter Weber gets hurt. This is something that made headlines during production this fall and has been teased here and there in the past week. We know that the producers of this show love to milk a crisis and this is a situation that leaves them plenty of room to do so. We know that Peter wasn’t seriously injured, and you can still use it to tell a story.

So when does it actually happen during these episodes? As it turns out, it will happen sooner rather than later – the overview below provides more evidence for just this:

The rest of the women follow Peter to Costa Rica and are stunned when they see the scar on his forehead. Peter tells the crazy story of his character-creating wound. While the bachelor and a beauty fly over the picturesque landscape in a helicopter, another fleeting woman spends the day alone and screams out. The same woman is part of the group that photographs exceptional Cosmopolitan swimsuit fashion at La Fortuna Waterfall. The winner, who was selected for her modeling skills, made the other bachelors explode with envy as she and Peter together pose for the March layout! The troubled, whiny bachelor is the target of accusations and confrontations with another woman who accuses Peter of her weaknesses and claims that she has only his best interests at heart.

So it looks like Peter gets hurt just before the women arrive, and we’ve heard he didn’t do anything dangerous at all – it was probably just a freak accident. However, we assume that producers will be in extreme panic after the onset of the crisis.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

