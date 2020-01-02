advertisement

Folks, 2020 is here. If you have celebrated the New Year at midnight, no matter what time zone you are in, you probably phoned family and / or friends in 2020. Maybe you were even sitting on your couch with your dog, which sounds great, but no matter how you wanted to celebrate, you did it together with gravity. The high-flying scientists on board the International Space Station do not have that luxury, or even a time zone to call their own, but they nevertheless celebrated the great ones.

In a tweet shared by the official ISS account, the crew wishes everyone on Earth a happy 2020, while also offering us some inside information about exactly when the “ball” will officially fall into space.

The international space station ISS sails around the earth at a speed of almost five miles per second. When you move so fast and complete multiple orbits of the planet every day, time zones don’t really mean much. That is why the ISS works on Greenwich Mean Time or GMT. By adhering to GMT, the crew can keep a fixed schedule and not worry about the sun flying through the window, but that also means they celebrated the beginning of 2020 at around 7 p.m. ET.

3, 2, 1 … #HappyNewYear! We usually count down to launch, but today we count down to 2020. 🗓️ The space station works in Greenwich Mean Time, or GMT, which means that it is only at 7:00 PM ET when the astronaut’s clock turns around midnight ring in the new year! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/I7OIkhwb1W

– Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 31, 2019

That’s right. Not only do the astronauts aboard the International Space Station see all kinds of great sights and, you know, live in space, they also have to celebrate New Year’s Eve before anyone in the United States. Talk about a job with extras!

Anyway, now that the holidays are almost packed, life on board the International Space Station is returning to something that resembles normality. There is still a lot of work to do before the next crew rotation and we cannot wait to see what the new year will bring.

