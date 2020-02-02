advertisement

When the premiere of “When Calls the Heart” season 7 on Hallmark Channel comes on February 23, it will be a welcome party.

According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, you will see episodes of the spin-off “Hallmark Movies Now” when Hope releases the following new episodes of season seven. If Hope Calls debuted on the streaming service last year, there will now be a chance to make a splash and get a little more attention.

In a statement about the change in planning, here’s what actress Morgan Kohan had to say on the website above:

“The fans can concentrate on both shows in one night. From Hope Valley to Brookfield City, I hope fans will fall in love with all characters and their themes of community, family and love. “

The heart will be broadcast at 20:00 on calls. Eastern Time, which means that When Hope Calls follows right after 9:00. Given that there are likely to be a number of flagship viewers who haven’t had a chance to watch the spin-off yet, this is hopefully a great opportunity. It can also be useful to strengthen the entire Hope Valley world for years and seasons to come. Not much has been said about the future, but we’re excited to hear a little more about it in due course.

Let’s hope that When Calls the Heart itself has a great season ahead with new adventures, great characters, and emotional stories. This show has a loyal following of Hearties for a reason – producers generally know the type of content they want to see.

Season 7 details will be added to CarterMatt in the coming weeks. So stay up to date and keep your eyes open!

