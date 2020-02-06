advertisement

39th Tarehe Sita celebrations in Nakaseke district (PHOTO / PPU).

Nakaseke – Mr. John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, the former Prime Minister of Uganda, received a standing ovation from various government officials, including senior army officers, when he made an appearance during the Tarehe celebrations Sita in the Nakaseke district on Thursday February 6, 2020.

The function was already underway when Mbabazi, also former secretary general of the ruling NRM party, entered the scene.

advertisement

The master of ceremonies then said, “Welcome our former national chief.” He was greeted with loud applause from several government officials, including Minister of Presidency Esther Mbayo and John Mitala, head of the public service and secretary to the Cabinet.

Mbabazi also met momentarily with the head of Operation Wealth Creation, General Caleb Akwandanaho alias Salim Saleh. The head of the defense forces, General David Muhoozi, Deputy IGP Muzeeyi Sabiti and Prison Commissioner Johnson Byabashaija also stood up and greeted Mbabazi before sitting down.

In recent months, Mbabazi has met with President Museveni on several occasions, indicating that the two former allies are expected to return to work together. Mbabazi met Museveni at his farm in Kisozi, Gomba district, last month.

In his remarks, the president said the country was on the right track in terms of liberating the military.

“During the anti-Amin struggle, attempts to build a new army then began. We are now celebrating 39 years, but efforts started earlier with the fight against Amin. These 39 years are just another phase. We have managed to build an army for the people of the people. However, just as you leave the milk uncovered and the flies fall, the UPDF still has to fight the contamination, ”he said.

“As we celebrate the peace brought by the UPDF, we must change our society. Those who have land must engage in food security and commercial agriculture. The others who have no land can be involved in factories or services like boda boda and ICT, “he added.

comments

advertisement