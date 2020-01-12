advertisement

“The football game is about one-on-one games and winning those one-on-one games,” Brown’s head coach Freddie Kitchens said in a recent press conference.

When the browns lose one to one at a critical point in a game, they disappear into the shadows like a kitten hiding from an angry dog.

It happened again on December 22nd in the last two minutes of the first half. The Browns’ 31:15 defeat against the Ravens in the final game of the season at FirstEnergy Stadium is directly due to some bizarre Kitchens rules and the failure of the defense.

These one-on-one matches also relate to coaching.

Baker Mayfield says everyone, not just Freddie Kitchens, is to blame for the disappointing # Browns season. They are 6-9 after losing to the ravens on Sunday 31-15. pic.twitter.com/uCyt5tFTVP

– Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider), December 22, 2019

Despite being 6-0 in the lead, the Browns controlled the game in the first 28 minutes. Kitchens asked Kareem Hunt to throw a halfback pass. Hunt was immediately overcrowded and the game lost 8 meters.

Jamie Gillan poked. It took the Ravens two games and 32 seconds to drive 63 yards and take the lead and momentum they would never lose.

The Ravens won 10 games in a row before defeating the Browns. The 39-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews woke her up.

The Browns got the ball back 1:18 to play in the second quarter. Baker Mayfield passes on the first and second descents were distracted. The ravens had no time out.

A handover to Nick Chubb would at least have kept the clock going, but Kitchens called another pass and it was knocked down. Gillam had to stab again. The Browns owned the ball for 23 seconds.

The ravens pulled the ball back in half with 55 seconds and hit again on a 75-yard run. They got the ball first in the third quarter and moved 69 yards in 13 games for a 21-6 lead. After the ravens were defeated in their first four possessions, the ravens scored (11-2) touchdowns on the next three. The Browns were done.

The Browns (6-9) have suffered 12 consecutive defeats among seven head coaches. If the Browns’ breakdown in 2019 is due to a game, I feel it back to a game in the second quarter of the game in Pittsburgh on December 1st.

The Browns led 10-0 and the Steelers gave fans at Heinz Field little reason to wave their yellow Terrible Towels.

The Steelers’ first ball possession ended with a Pittsburgh 28 punt and their second ended with a Pittsburgh 32 punt. The first ball possession faced the Pittsburgh 18 Third-and-9 after a touchdown pass was built from Mayfield to Hunt was the 10-0 Browns lead.

Brown’s defender Sheldon Richardson sidelined. The fans woke up cheering because they knew Steelers quarterback Devin Hodges had a free game. James Washington defeated rookie cornerback Greedy Williams on the left sideline and Hodges scored a pass for a 31 yard win.

The trip only led to a field goal, but the dynamics shifted significantly to the Steelers in this one game. Life and struggle were stolen from the Browns.

The Browns lost in Pittsburgh, 20-13. They played well enough to beat the Bengals 27:19, but they didn’t overwhelm the 1:11 team at the time and were flat against the Arizona Cardinals last week.

The effort was better against the ravens. But the symptom was the same. The Browns fold too often when adversity occurs. The biggest win this season is likely to be finding ways to grow out of these situations. This applies to the kitchens and the players. This is the case when Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam Kitchens doesn’t scapegoat for everything that went wrong.

“Whenever you have a head coach and have lost, this is the first person everyone points to. But there is much more to it than just Freddie,” said Mayfield after the game. “In this process, we can all be better.

“I think it is important that there is not a single debt. Overall, we have to bring it more and more every day to meet the expectations that we have set ourselves.”

The Browns have one more game to play in 2019 when they end the season in Cincinnati on December 29th.

Expectations for next year won’t be as high this season as 2019 deficits in defense, the close end – and maybe the quarterback – were exposed. – that goes beyond coaching.

