advertisement

A popular Indian restaurant will close this weekend after more than three decades of interaction.

Shah Jahan, a family business, has been feeding curry enthusiasts on Awsworth Road, Ilkeston for over 32 years.

advertisement

Founded by entrepreneur Abdul Aziz, the restaurant was passed on to his three sons who have run the restaurant since the mid-1990s.

But in September, Shanny, Saff and Asif decided it was time to sell because they wanted to spend more time with their families.

And the owners have now confirmed that the restaurant, which specializes in Balti dishes and mixed grills, will close for the last time on Sunday, February 9.

Shanny said: “As a family, we have been running the restaurant for 32 years and we are very sad to leave.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for their support and for allowing us to continue operating for many years.

“We have had the best memories and we have made friends over the years in Ilkeston, we have seen generations growing up in restaurants.

Shah Jahan restaurant in Ilkeston will close this weekend

(Image: Google Street View)

“But it’s time to move on – spend more time with our families and enjoy life.

“We are expecting a very busy week ahead because everyone wants to have their last curry.”

There was a wave of affection when the closure was announced, with dozens of customers sharing their fond memories.

The restaurant currently has a TripAdvisor rating of 4/5, with over 60pc rating it as “excellent”.

Luke Webber clearly agreed with the critics, stating that the food was “always exceptional”.

He said: “We will miss him very much, he has been coming here for over 15 years and has never had a bad meal, the food has always been exceptional! Good luck to all of you and fully understand that family is always a priority. “

While Dawn Hunter went further and hailed Shah Jahan as his favorite curry house in the country.

She said: “Shah Jahan is the best, has visited many restaurants across the UK, but they are by far the best. We travel eight miles from home to go, nothing near us is close . “

.

advertisement