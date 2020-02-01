advertisement

The world of online dating is chaotic and complicated and is often based on first impressions, subtle implications and mind games.

To be honest, most of the time seems to be more effort than it is worth. The stress of finding a conversation starter and then waiting a reasonable amount of time to respond so you don’t look too sharp – it’s a minefield, and that’s before you even see them in real life.

It doesn’t get any easier when the conversation starts to flow. At this point, singletons are under pressure to keep their match interested so that the answers don’t seep into nowhere.

But the most terrifying is the danger of falling victim to the strange “trends” of online dating. I am sure that we are all familiar with the term “ghosting”, for example when a match completely breaks contact without explanation in order to get out of a flourishing relationship.

Ghosting is a particularly brutal way to tell someone you don’t like it. Now a new trend seems to have taken the data by storm, and it may be even worse than ghosting.

The new tactic is when a potential partner you met online is talking about the other games all the time, asking yourself and overwhelmed with options.

It’s a very strange tactic – one that is supposed to make the match jealous. But dating is difficult enough. People don’t want to have to fight several other potential partners to be the “chosen one”.

“Whelming” is pretty nonsensical too, because if you were overwhelmed with matches like that, would you surely stop wiping and concentrate on finding the qualified singletons you have already found?

A woman who witnessed whelming in action had a match asking for advice while others complained about the amount of conversations they tried to juggle.

Speaking to SELF, dating app user Quinyetta B said:

I met some men who wanted to tell me they had so many matches and were overwhelmed.

Quinyetta found that a man stopped responding and when asked why, he said:

I have a date with a lot of women and … it is really difficult to make sure that I speak to everyone who wants to talk to me. You would not understand.

Needless to say, people who use this tactic are probably not worth pursuing. Online dating is about finding the person that suits you, but you don’t want to have to compete for attention.

Hopefully, “whelming” is a trend that calls for a quick death – dating doesn’t have to be more difficult than it already is!

