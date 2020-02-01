advertisement

BONN, Germany – Wheelchair basketball was removed from the 2024 Paralympics program on Friday and could also be removed from the upcoming Paralympics in Tokyo.

The International Paralympic Committee and the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation argue about how players are judged and which players should be eligible to participate.

The sport is open to a wide range of disabled athletes with rules that require teams to include people with disabilities of different levels.

The IPC wants to reevaluate some wheelchair basketball players in the hope that they can take part in the Tokyo Paralympics and block those that it believes are inadmissible. The 2024 Paralympic Games will be held in Paris and the verdict could still be overturned.

“We appreciate that wheelchair basketball is one of the most popular sports at the Paralympic Games, but that doesn’t mean the IWBF is above the rules,” said IPC President Andrew Parsons in a statement. “The classification of athletes is an essential part of all Paralympic sports. Non-compliance with the IPC classification code for athletes is an important concern for us, as this could endanger the integrity of the competition.”

The IWBF said it wanted to reach an agreement with the IPC before the Tokyo Paralympics and downplayed the differences between the two organizations.

“It is important to emphasize that our athletes’ eligibility is beyond doubt. We only use different languages ​​in our classification,” said Regina Costa, who heads the IWBF Classification Commission.

According to the IPC, some athletes are admitted under the IWBF rules who are not admitted to other Paralympic sports. IPC spokesman Craig Spence told The Associated Press that 50 to 75 athletes worldwide with certain types of impairments may need to be re-evaluated.

The United States is the defending champion in wheelchair basketball competitions for men and women.

