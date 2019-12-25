advertisement

WhatsApp has prepared its “Star” features for 2010 and many users did not know them. Although some have already been mentioned, there are others that nobody has imagined.

Biometric authentication: This is a system that verifies a user’s identity based on a morphological characteristic. The bad thing is that the app uses the feature for accounts that are in an inactive state.

The browser within the app: With this tool you can open links sent within the app without having to leave them.

Messages that destroy themselves: The sender or sender of the message can configure how long the message should disappear. It can be in hours, days, weeks or years.

The date of availability of the app’s updates is currently unknown, but the fact is that they will arrive next year.

IT WILL STOP WORKING ON THESE MOBILE PHONES

As every year, the app announced that it will stop working on some phones because it cannot meet the software requirements to perform all functions efficiently.

In this way, WhatsApp no ​​longer supports phones that are compatible with the Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread operating system or earlier versions since February 1, 2020.

