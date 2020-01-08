advertisement

As often as they were, it is surprising. Again, a series of photos of Miley Cyrus made her followers very concerned.

Some pictures where we can see the rebellious face of the American singer again. The truth is that the singer will likely have to show off her newly released hairstyle this way. In any case, of course, the controversy was unleashed.

The photos of Miley Cyrus

Surely many, when they saw how humble and calm Cyrus had been in the past few months, had got used to it and believed that the coming and going of the Americans was already a thing of the past. Nothing is further from reality.

A few days ago we saw how the artist seemed to make it clear that calmness is a thing of the past. We saw her pose with a model and pose that provoked a lot of comments like “ Miley is back ”,“ This is the Miley we like ”or“ How good this girl was, now back to the walks , “

Well, with the artist’s latest releases, it seems clear that miley is back and really. And in them we can see her with a model that is very similar to her style, a new hairstyle and an attitude that does not match that of this calm and calm woman who had been until recently.

And, of course, many have returned to show some concern. Comments like “What Isn’t that true with Miley Cyrus? “,” Be careful because it starts rolling again. “,” I think this woman is not well “or” Keep an eye on her so that she can again create a mess Are some of the many comments on this.

Of course she follows him. After all, Cyrus decided long ago not to come in to appreciate the opinions of their haters. Good for you.

