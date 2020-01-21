advertisement

The NHL All Star weekend is coming and for the kings this means an unusually long break – 11 days without a game – to think about their 50 games so far and to look at the remaining 32 competitions.

Kings Management and some of its players have a February 24 trading deadline. The Kings are undoubtedly a team in transition that has an eye on getting younger and tidying up a very messy cap situation.

advertisement

Unfortunately, they got on this break, losing seven of their last eight games and winning only three of their previous 14 December 19 competitions. They fell back to last place in the Western Conference. In the entire league, only one team, the Detroit Red Wings, has a lower score.

The Kings’ 41 points in 50 games put them on the track and scored 67 points. This was a slight drop from last season’s deflating result of 71 points, which was also the worst in the West.

In the absence of any noticeable improvement, the Kings have developed some of their young players, found value for their veterans and installed Coach Todd McLellan’s system in the first year.

Where 99 used to rule, there are now 99 problems

The kings struggled with lack of consistency, both in games and across stretches of their schedule. After two game periods, they closed the door excellently with a lead – their 12-0: 1 mark with a lead in the second break represents the fifth best percentage point in the league – but until then it was a struggle. Their 12 overall wins in two runs are the fifth worst in the league, and their number of runs at 40 minutes (13) is the second-lowest number behind Detroit.

Their ability to return successfully in games was even more limited. They have never won a competition that was lagging behind after the first break and only won one that had a deficit in the second break. It was not for nothing, because they have failed 20 times and 27 times in a row this season, which is the second highest sum of disadvantages at every break.

If putting together 60 minutes was a challenge, it has proven almost impossible to combine several efforts to win. The Kings have won only four times in a row this season, and only one of them was a series of more than two wins. They won three home wins at the end of October, with two of the three victories going over to the teams in last place in Detroit and Minnesota Wild.

Five against five, the kings often dominated the shot totals and possession metrics, but no results have been achieved yet. They are in third place for the goals per game.

In special teams, the Kings hover just above Detroit to score the worst percentage of penalties in the league, despite improving their defense against seam passes. Similarly, their power play percentage, the sixth worst in the NHL, means an improvement over earlier in the season. Her powerplay was worse at home than on the street most of the season.

This may be the only thing that has been better for the kings on the street who were more than 500 (11-10-1) at home but were much less effective on the street. They lost four out of five games on their last road trip. Your 7-17-4 mark will be strengthened by a 4-2-2 stretch on the road in December. Previously, they took the lead 2-12: 1, often relegated premature goals and otherwise struggled from the Staples Center.

The sunny side of the street

On the plus side, the Kings played at a faster pace, dominated the possession metrics, and made some excellent starts. They are a respectable 13th in the first period goals and their -3 goal difference in the first period is far better than the two-digit negative differences they recorded in the second verse and the last frame.

Again, the kings have strong ball possession numbers, both 5 vs 5 and total. They are in Corsi in percent, Fenwick in percent, shots in percent almost at the top of the league and even have solid numbers in terms of the chance of scoring and the high risk of scoring in percent.

This year’s Kings are also significantly younger than in previous years, although eight veterans who won two Stanley Cups in LA and one who won one are permanently present.

The youth movement

Eighteen skaters – the same number that dress on a given night – who are 26 or younger have qualified for the Kings this season. Among them is striker Adrian Kempe, who has started to use his wide range of opportunities. He scored five goals and eight points in December, each of which missed one of his best careers for a month. He has integrated into all situations and scored two goals in the power game and two more in shorthand. The penalty shootout turns him into a two-way advantage.

Sean Walker, free agent defender, and the Blake Lizotte Center have also begun to consolidate their roles in the organization. Walker, a right-hander with above-average pucking skills, was a win that took the puck out of the D-Zone and put it in dangerous positions.

The Kings’ top offspring, Center Alex Turcotte, has remained at the junior level this season. They had the most players who participated in the U20 World Junior Championships of all NHL concessions, but have to be patient to develop these players. At the American Hockey League level, talents like Center Gabriel Vilardi, who has been hampered by back pain, and defender Tobias Bjornfot, who started the year in Los Angeles but is expected to end in Ontario, also need to be spiced up.

Of the Kings’ six 10 goal scorers this season, only Kempe is under 25 and is in his fourth NHL season.

The veterans keep marching … for now.

Center and team captain Anze Kopitar leads the team with goals, points and assists and makes him the only all-star of the kings. He is also one of only three kings with a positive plus-minus rating, the other two are Lizotte and defender Matt Roy.

Drew Doughty leads her with 27 points. Defender Alec Martinez has vigorously jumped back after a frightening incident in which he was injured by an ice skate and has shown a balanced game of the blue line.

Striker Jeff Carter played his 1000th career game and 500th as king this season. He has scored one more goal so far than in 2018/09 and in his injury-stricken 2017/08 season when he scored an identical 13. Wing Dustin Brown recently emerged from a pneumonia battle and has continued to be a consummate professional, although its production has declined.

Striker Tyler Toffoli caused offensive sparks at times. Trevor Lewis and Kyle Clifford have experience in the bottom six strikers, although Lewis has been hampered by two appointments to the injured reserves list.

In goal, Jonathan Quick maintained his athletic ability and remained one of the league’s strongest goalkeepers who crossed the fold. He can still compete on a certain evening, although the team’s inconsistency is often reflected in his statistics.

What’s next

Even in a league where an expansion franchise was playing for a championship two years ago and a team in the league’s basement last January won the Stanley Cup in June, a U-turn would be indescribable for the kings to bring them into the playoffs ,

The kings also face some obstacles in the coming postseason. They have a nearly $ 11 million cap committed to terminated contracts and buyout penalties (the cap was $ 81.5 million this year). A margin of more than $ 20 million is forecast for the coming season. However, currently only 12 players are under contract with the large club or an injured reserve.

Toffoli, Lewis and Clifford are all pending free agents. Carter, Brown, and Quick all achieve carry-cap hits north of $ 5 million. It remains to be seen whether these players or less obvious trading candidates will move to February 24th. The Kings were unsuccessful with wing Ilya Kovalchuk earlier this season and will be at stake for his $ 6.25 million salary next season, despite moving to the Montreal Canadiens.

Player development, salary cap adjustments, and luck in the NHL draft lottery are perhaps the three most important developments the kings should watch out for, even though the group of proud seasonal rivals is starting another turbulent season.

advertisement