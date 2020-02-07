advertisement

After the premiere of The Sinner, Season 3, Episode 2 will bring high hopes. The drama in the USA has to unpack so much now!

Take the truth about Jamie, for example. What we know about him right now is this: he was in the car with Nick at the time of the accident and it looks like he hasn’t done as much to make sure Nick survives. He was waiting to call an ambulance.

Then there is the following: There is no real clarity about how Jamie and Nick knew each other. As Leela said, the two friends were in college and were involved in experiments at some point. We think Jamie might be lying about the extent, but there is clearly an intense story that needs further investigation. The only question is how everything is managed and there is no clear answer at the moment.

For more information, see the full summary for Episode 2 of Season 3 of The Sinner:

Ambrose examines Jamie and Nick’s relationship before the crash. Jamie begins to unravel.

Before we reach the end of the episode, we are sure that we will have a bit more insight into all of these topics … but probably no clear answers. We also need to find out if Ambrose can be overtaken by this investigation. He has always been a bit obsessed with his work – that helps him with his work, but it could affect much of his private life.

