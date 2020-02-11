advertisement

Getty

The Academy Awards can change careers like no other award. Brie Larson became Captain Marvel from the Oscar for “Room”. Rami Malek jumped from “Mr. Robot” to James Bond villain, also thanks to his victory in “Bohemian Rhapsody”. In this sense, what lies in the future for this year’s Oscar winners?

advertisement

Getty

Joaquin Phoenix, who is already considered one of the best actors of his generation, finally won the Oscar for best actor for “Joker”. But just before he stepped onto the Oscar stage, he shot his next project, the indie drama “C’mon C’mon” by Mike Mills, the director of “20th Century Women”. This Christmas, Phoenix plays the lead role of a documentary filmmaker filming his talented young nephew while he deals with his bipolar father.

Getty

Renee Zellweger convinced Hollywood with her performance as an aging Judy Garland and won her second Oscar, which went hand in hand with her winning best supporting actress in 2004 in “Cold Mountain”. In a film adaptation of the novel “Heft” by Liz Moore, in which she plays the mother of a troubled son who has problems fitting into a wealthy private school and who takes the help of a retired professor who she was once she is the next star student of the.

Getty

Brad Pitt had a spectacular year on the big screen, won the award for best supporting actor for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and was critically acclaimed for his leading role in “Ad Astra”. But Pitt’s acting roles are getting shorter and shorter as the star has focused more on production through his Plan B film studio. His projects as a producer include Jon Stewart’s upcoming political comedy “Irresistible” with Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne and Steve Carell.

Getty

Laura Dern had a big year with “Marriage Story” and “Little Women”, which culminated in the Hollywood Gay Men’s Chorus, which honored her majestic aura at the Spirit Awards. She has many projects as an actress and producer, including the HBO film “The Dolls” alongside Issa Rae. But the project she’s most likely to see is Jurassic World 3 next year, in which she’s Dr. Jurassic Park’s role as Dr. Ellie Sadler will return.

Getty

Taika Waititi has come a long way from “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and slightly upset about Greta Gerwig’s script “Little Women” to win the best adapted script for “Jojo Rabbit”. Now he’s returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to write and direct “Thor: Love & Thunder”. A film he promises will double the craziness of “Thor: Ragnarok”.

Getty

The biggest winner was, of course, Bong Joon Ho, the Korean filmmaker who has long engraved his Oscars for the best international film, the best original screenplay, the best director and the best picture. But he’s not done with “Parasite” yet. He will work with filmmaker “The Big Short”, Adam McKay, to transform the first non-English best picture winner into an HBO limited series that will focus on stories that took place alongside the events of the film ,

Bong also told TheWrap that he researched and wrote scripts on two projects – one in English and one in Korean. He will decide what to do first in April.

advertisement