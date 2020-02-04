advertisement

“Fool me once, be ashamed; fool me twice, be ashamed,” the saying says, if you can get it right on the first try. And Pablo Escobar’s brother tries to fool everyone to hold with a second foldable phone scam that promises you a Galaxy Fold replica for just $ 400. This company did it earlier this year, with another clone of the Escobar brand, but it takes things to a whole new level with this blatant rip off.

There is already a preorder page for the Escobar Fold 2 product, stating that this $ 399 device is the “real Samsung killing phone.” A glance at the press used is enough to tell you that we are looking at a Galaxy Fold 2 ripoff. And boy, Pablo Escobar’s sad brother made the wrong choice!

The Galaxy Fold of $ 2,000 should be avoided at all costs, especially now that a more exciting Galaxy Z Flip-foldable is started, given the vulnerability of the phone. For $ 400, a Galaxy Fold replica is an even worse investment, assuming Escobar will ship it to you.

This obscure company says the phone has the same specifications as the original Galaxy Fold and that the phone is assembled in Hong Kong after it was designed in the US. Apparently it is all built with parts made in China. But “the Escobar Fold 2 has unique technology and design,” the press release says. If something of this is real, Samsung will not be happy with this.

“My goal is to become the overstock kingpin of electronic devices this year. All these factories simply have too much technology hanging around, nobody buys anything in China from secondary factories. We lower prices and give customers direct discounts under the umbrella of the Escobar brand. Pablo Escobar’s statement is.

Again, you can pre-order this Galaxy Fold clone right now, but you shouldn’t do it. Have fun with the mention, if you like technology and gadgets, and then forget that it existed.

