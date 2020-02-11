advertisement

North Carolina rapper DaBaby can’t take a break these days. The hip-hop star’s little mother would have presented much more than a few recipes.

Key facts: This week, Baby’s boo Even took a step forward on social media to expose a bunch of direct messages and claim that he has another child on the way.

Key details: DaBaby and MeMe have a daughter together and also share a son.

advertisement

Rapper DaBaby may be preparing to be DaDaddy again. In November 2019, the Charlotte native and her sometimes girlfriend, MeMe, would have added another child to their family. They already have a child together, a two-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son from MeMe’s previous relationship. (Your Tango)

Wait, there is more: In October 2019, Baby shared an overview of his duties as a dad.

Before you leave: Recently, MeMe talked about their relationship and said that despite being together, they were both single.

“We officially became together when I got pregnant … he’s actually an incredible father … we’re single – but he’s my coot, however. Anyway.” (Kiss Talk)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkVh0W4zj6k (/ integrated)

advertisement