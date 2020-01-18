advertisement

The mysterious coronavirus has left two dead and at least 44 people across Thailand, Japan and China sick with pneumonia symptoms, sparking some concern over another SARS-like outbreak.

Airports in the region are re-examining them, using thermal scanners to detect infection data on passengers and especially those traveling from China, where the outbreak began.

Here’s what is known so far:

What is coronavirus?

Coronavirus is a family of viruses ranging from common colds to more severe MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) and SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), the latter of which caused a deadly outbreak 17 years ago. first. It is usually found in animals and it is rare for the virus to spread to humans, reports the CDC.

The current strain is a new coronavirus, meaning it has not been identified in humans before.

In 2002 and 2003, there was a worldwide outbreak of SARS, where more than 8,000 people became ill, 774 died globally, and in Canada, 44 people died. Of the 8,000 infected, 438 were Canadians

Where did the explosion come from?

The outbreak of coronavirus began in December at a seafood market in the central Chinese city, Wuhan, where 11 million people live. In addition to typical ocean fees, there were reports that live birds and animals were sold on the market.

The provincial health authority issued a directive on December 30th that all hospitals had to report cases of pneumonia where there was no definite cause. The following day, the authority announced that there was a set of pneumonia issues in Wuhan and noted that some of the cases had a connection to the seafood market. On January 1, the market was closed and disinfected, the South China Morning Post reported.

What are the symptoms?

Clinical signs and symptoms include mainly fever, with few reporting that they have difficulty breathing and pneumonic infiltrates, which is a dense fluid that fills the lungs.

How is it spread?

In the last week, Thailand has confirmed two cases of the virus while Japan has confirmed a single case. All three individuals had traveled from Wuhan, but alarmingly, two had no contact with the seafood market believed to be the origin.

The first woman, 61, discovered by the Thai authorities to have the virus, visited a smaller market in Wuhan, where slaughter animals were sold. It has not been determined whether the second Chinese woman, 74, in Thailand had visited the seafood market due to a language barrier. The Chinese man, who is in his 30s that Japanese authorities discovered, said he did not visit the seafood market.

In China, authorities have confirmed that 41 people have the novel coronavirus and two deaths so far.

There are worries that the outbreak may worsen and become more deadly as many Chinese prepare to travel for the Lunar New Year at the end of the month.

Is it a risk for Canada?

Currently, Health Canada has issued a Level 1 travel advice to Wuhan. This means that travelers should take common precautions, such as getting the proper vaccinations, washing their hands, avoiding unhealthy areas, and preventing mosquito bites.

Canadians coming from China who exhibit flu-like symptoms are required to notify a border services officer, or tell their doctor if they fall ill after returning to Canada.

In the United States, the CDC began additional health screening Friday at the three main airports in Los Angles, New York and San Francisco, for individuals taking a direct or connecting flight from Wuhan.

What precautions should be taken?

The World Health Organization does not recommend a complete ban on travel to the affected areas. Instead, the organization is warning people to avoid contact with others who have acute respiratory infections, to avoid being around dead animals, and to eat fully cooked meat and eggs. Also, ensure proper hygiene, such as proper hand washing, mouth covering when coughing and sneezing in a tissue or elbow.

