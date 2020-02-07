advertisement

Under Armor has made some important changes to its C-Suite.

The sportswear company announced two new appointments yesterday: Paul Fipps as Chief Experience Officer and Colin Browne as Chief Operating Officer effective February 17.

“As we continue to work to increase the efficiency and discipline of the brand to enable a closer relationship with consumers, these appointments further improve our ability to successfully implement our long-term strategies,” said President and CEO Patrik Frisk in a statement ,

As COO, Brown is responsible for the company’s supply chain and procurement, as well as sales, information technology, asset protection, sustainability, and more. Here are five things you should know about the new boss.

He takes over from Frisk.

Browne joins Under Armor as COO after Patrik Frisk is promoted to President and CEO. Frisk, who took over from the current CEO and brand boss Kevin Plank in January, joined the company in July 2017.

“As an experienced expert and trusted leader who delivers consistent results, Colin is uniquely qualified to drive even greater strategic prioritization, productivity and accountability at Under Armor,” said Frisk. “With his laser focus on operational excellence, I have great confidence in his ability to address a state of continuous improvement while applying industry-leading best practices across our organization.”

He has been with Under Armor for four years.

From 2017 to 2020, Browne was previously the company’s chief supply chain officer, responsible for all global product sourcing and logistics activities. He joined Under Armor in 2016 as President of Global Sourcing.

Frisk and Browne previously worked for the same company.

Frisk was with VF Corp. for over 10 years. – Parent company of Vans, Timberland and The North Face – in various management positions. Prior to Under Armor, Browne was Vice President and Managing Director of the supply chain at VF, where he led all aspects of the company’s procurement and product supply organization in Asia and Africa.

He is a veteran of the shoe industry.

Browne’s previous positions included EVP for shoes and accessories at Li & Fung and CEO of Pentland Brands in Asia, and other senior positions at Reebok and Bally.

He takes over Under Armor in a turbulent time.

The Baltimore-based company has experienced a phase of slowdown in its home country where third-quarter sales decreased 4% to $ 1 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, while international sales increased 5% to $ 368 million. The same month, sports company Stephanie Pugliese hired to run the region after several well-known companies, including former North American President Jason LaRose, left the company in late April.

Under Armor is still in the process of implementing the five-year turnaround plan launched on Investors’ Day in December 2018, in which the performance-first approach has been doubled – a strategy that has put much of Wall Street to the test. Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to be announced on February 13.

