January 26, 2020 against Kyle Field

The Tesla Solar Glass Roof makes solar energy beautiful and easy to look at for people who do not appreciate the appearance of conventional solar panels. For example, I love solar energy and have always enjoyed the appearance of solar panels on a roof, but I also think that the Solar Glass roof tiles are more beautiful, functional and durable than most traditional roof surfaces.

Unfortunately we lost our house in the Thomas Fire 2017 that flared up in Southern California, but we were lucky to be selected as part of Tesla’s pilot program for installing the Solarglass Roof on a new house after placing a down payment of $ 1,000 on the Tesla Solarglass Roof webpage.

Installing a Solar Glass roof on a new house is similar to the process of installing a roof with a little solar technology mixed for a good measure. Because this is one of the first new houses built with a Solar Glass roof (if not the first), I unpack the installation process here so that everyone can learn from it. It is worth noting that our roof is a Solarglass version 2 / 2.5, so the process for installing the current version of the Solarglass Roof version 3 will be a bit different.

The purchase of a Tesla Solar Glass Roof is very similar to the process of installing traditional solar energy on the roof. It starts with a first telephone consultation. As a new building, Tesla looked at our approved plans to map the complexity of the roof, where it was useful to install photovoltaic tiles versus glass tiles and the like. This is a unique variable that does not exist in the traditional solar or traditional roofing industry. We first started a conversation with Tesla through a telephone conversation to discuss our project, installation, size, requirements, etc., to give Tesla an idea of ​​where we were in the process, as well as an opportunity for us to ask Tesla questions directly.

The appearance of a Tesla Solarglass Roof is the same regardless of whether the individual tiles themselves contain the photovoltaic cells or not. The number of tiles with photovoltaic cells in a Tesla Solarglass Roof can be precisely adjusted to meet customer needs, up to the maximum capacity of the roof based on size, shape, slope, etc. We have chosen our roof for install the maximum number of photovoltaic tiles, which corresponds to 10.59 kW.

We did this because our new house is completely electric, without even fracked gas leading to our house via the sidewalk. Why pay if we never use it? The Powerwalls and solar energy offer a resilient, sustainable, sustainable energy source, regardless of what happens on the grid in the event of a power failure. We also have two electric vehicles, so the ability to generate all our own power for our home and both vehicles was one of the fundamental objectives of the rebuilding.

Tesla has put together a handy sales kit that has rolled all the important facts into one PDF document. Tesla was able to press a 10.5925 kW solar glass roof for our house into the roof area of ​​1,881 square feet / 175 square meters. They estimate that it would produce 13,126 kWh year. It is worth noting that with traditional panels we could have achieved a higher total efficiency per kilowatt hour, but the aesthetic of the Tesla Solarglass Roof was greater than the advantage of the extra production.

The Tesla Powerwall can be connected as a backup for the entire house if there is sufficient capacity, or to backup only essential loads. In this configuration, homeowners can select a few circuits to be powered by the Powerwalls in the event of a power failure. With our house that is fully electric, with many powerful devices, three x 50 amp EV chargers and a future run for a bubble bath in addition to our other basic charges, our house just had too many things to support for us to cover everything with two Powerwalls.

We have split the items with the highest draw from the circuit breaker list in our panel – Tesla worked with our electrician (remember, it’s a new construction) to map the split of which circuit would go where. We were able to support most of our house with the Powerwalls, including a 40-amp EV charger with which we could walk away in the case of a Powerwall. It is better to have the option than not, but it is unlikely that we will charge a Tesla Model 3 of 75 kWh based on only 27 kWh of Powerwall storage capacity if the network is empty.

All finances are also included in the quotation, with a comparison of how the Tesla Solar Glass roof relates to a traditional roof + solar panel installation. With version 2, our installation of Solarglass Roof was a little more expensive than the new version 3, but it was still not a bad financial decision. Imagine how much better the financial data will look if we start rolling out some actual prices for version 3.

Assessment on the spot

After signing the contract, Tesla requested a payment of $ 2500 to cover an on-site visit. For us, building on a lot of dirt, this consisted of reviewing the plans and building a real system layout for our house based on blueprints. Solar systems here in California must be allowed and having a good set of plans is therefore fundamental.

For some houses Tesla comes with human inspectors and for others they send people equipped with drones to give them a better idea of ​​what is on the roof. It’s a great way to use technology to get better information than people on the roof and in a safer way.

Let the installation begin!

Parallel to the site visit, Tesla began ordering materials for the installation and planning the installation date with us. We have connected their project manager with our general contractor, who coordinated the specific timing of the different phases of the installation. As with most constructions, the schedule is a bit fluid, so communication was the key and they worked together to keep the timing as tight as possible.

As soon as the first Tesla materials arrived on the site for installation, they sent an invoice for half the remaining balance. We paid with a credit card, because there are many points. Most contractors require payment by check to avoid costs, so it was a welcome surprise. However, I do expect that this will change if they tighten the financial situation.

For standard rip-and-replace roof installations, Tesla estimates that their work will take 2 weeks for a version 2 roof installation. That should be less than 1 week with the Tesla Solarglass Roof version 3 without glass cutting, larger panels and streamlined wiring. The majority of our installation took place on the roof of the second story. That in itself took almost two weeks, with only 2 or 3 extra days of work needed to install a few extra parts of roofing and the Powerwalls and tie everything else together in the garage.

Powerwalls and system control

These later phases of the work took place towards the end of our rebuilding of the house, with the decorative elements of the roof above the garage inside after the stucco had been placed on the rest of the house. The Powerwalls were installed after the electricity was plugged in, giving Tesla enough to work with when they added their Gateway (version 1 for our house, although the much better looking Gateway version 2 is already starting to trickle in some happy customers), the automatic transfer switch, another solar sub-panel, the Powerwalls and a large molten decoupling.

At that time the Tesla team tested the functionality of the system, connected it to the internet via the integrated mobile connection and then switched it off. During the commissioning of the system, it was active on the network and even appeared on my Tesla app for five minutes. Because we had not installed a meter of our utility at home at that time, Tesla had to turn the system off until the meter was installed.

Personally, I think it would have been great if Tesla could have switched on the system at that time and just let us run from our solar storage system to the roof until the mains power was ready, but that’s (still?) Just not their process .

A few weeks later they came back for the final inspection to get the permit from the city. Prior to the licensing meeting, the Tesla technician checked the power that flowed through each of the Rapid Shutdown Devices (RSDs) just to confirm that everything was still humming nicely. It was. I was surprised how manual the process was and I expect Tesla to add intelligence to these RSDs in the future to further streamline the installation. If technology can speed up the process or make it more cost-effective, or both, apply technology. It is the Tesla way.

They looked over the plans and confirmed that the system was installed according to the plans and the system glowed green.

Permission to operate

From there, the system is effectively directed across the wall to the local utility. Here in Southern California, where solar systems on the roof are thirteen in a dozen, they last infinitely long. The local utility company, Southern California Edison, needs an estimated 6 to 8 weeks to assess the issues and give the system the green light. During this time, the system is fully built, ready, allowed, etc., but it needs the approval stamp from the local utility before it can officially push the power back to the grid as part of the local grid measurement scheme.

If this was a system that was bought a few days ago and quickly threw up on the roof, I could understand the time frame, but for a system that they knew would be nearly a year, an additional delay of nearly 2 months would be unforgivable.

learnings

Learning is a word I learned during my almost two decades of working at Procter & Gamble. In my corporatized brain, it speaks of lessons learned, thinking back to what could have been done better, and what worked well. It is a positive word that embodies the idea of ​​continuous improvement.

Tesla’s Solar Glass Roof is a wonderful product that makes solar energy for homes on the roof tasty and financially attractive for regular consumers and builders around the world. For our installation, the costs were good for us, but version 3 has improved considerably.

The Solar Glass Roof is a beautiful roof! After looking carefully at it, the blue-black shades of the roof look really sharp. Because it is glass, it also has a sometimes reflective personality that I just love. When it comes to aesthetics, the only thing I’m bothered about is that because our house has been in our neighborhood for so long and awkwardly, we don’t see the roof as much as we would like, and that speaks volumes about how beautiful it looks. I don’t remember saying that about our old comp shingle roof …

The Solar Glass Roof is certainly a fantastic new market segment for solar energy, but we need more solar panel builders to go to integrated solar panels. Tesla cannot do it alone, but if the company’s car story is an indication, we can be sure that Tesla staff will endeavor to consume the entire market if no one else does.

Version 2 of the Solarglass Roof was clearly not optimized for high volumes, as is demonstrated by the extreme complexity of the supports that support the complex network of tiles, the manual wiring between each tile in a brick and the need to cut the glass tiles on the spot to adjust the Solar Glass Roof to all different corners of the roof. Cutting glass is meticulous and inconvenient, and inevitably causes cracks invisible that I am sure will manifest over time.

This problem has already been addressed by Tesla with version 3 of the Solar Glass Roof, which fills me with hope for the future of residential solar energy on the roof. Aesthetics is not everything, but they are important to many people, so why not appeal to that segment of the market with a great product. The Solar Glass Roof does this in spades.

Optimizing the new roof for scale gave Tesla the opportunity to produce even more solar glass roofs at lower costs that are attractive to many more homeowners. The amazing thing is that Tesla could not only optimize the cost of the system, but also improve the time to install a system with the new design. That means less inconvenience for homeowners and less money for placing a system on the roof.

Glass is difficult to walk on. A fire fighting video that we discussed months ago was specifically intended for firefighters, but the same applies to homeowners, contractors, and the like. I don’t go on my roof very often, but if I do, it would be nice to feel safe there. The way it looks now, it feels like you’re walking on the tiles – the layers of glass crack and moan under the tension. They are also super smooth when wet, so I don’t recommend walking on them if your shoes are wet. I hope this has been improved in version 3 of the Solar Glass Roof, but if not, Tesla can work on it for future products.

About the author

Kyle Field









