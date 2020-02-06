advertisement

By chance I came across a miracle plant. I thought it would bloom for a year or two and then die like so many plants do. We all made the mistake of bringing irresistibly seductive plants home that didn’t perform as expected in the garden. But in this particular case, I could boast of having discovered – if by chance – a beauty that blooms more or less constantly, shows colorful and velvety foliage, is blessed with a manageable growth habit and is easy to reproduce.

I am talking about volcanic sorrel (Oxalis vulcanicola). Three varieties are available: Aureus with green to golden leaves; Melted lava, with yellow to orange to slightly burgundy leaves; Zinfandel, my favorite and the most seen, with green to burgundy to almost black leaves.

The more sun you give the volcanic sorrel, the darker its foliage becomes, although it is also suitable for half-day exposure to the sun or bright shadows. Like most sorrel or oxalis species, the foliage of the volcanic sorrel is shamrock-shaped. The starry flowers are bright yellow and decorated with thin burgundy lines at the base of each petal.

Volcanic sorrel works well as ground cover. It grows six to 10 inches tall and one foot wide. It is an excellent companion to the indestructible violet shamrock (Oxalis triangularis), which is characterized by triangular foliage that is reminiscent of violet butterflies and mauvish-white flowers. The propagation takes place by rooting stem cuttings in the water or by dividing the rhizome roots.

When examining volcanic sorrel, I came across a recipe for selecting container plants based on “thrillers, fillers and spillers”.

First, thrillers are selected. They are taller and more vertical than the other plants that make up your containers. A single thriller is probably enough for most containers. Examples of thrillers include canna, Abyssinian banana (Ensete ventricosum), dwarf date palm (Phoenix roebelenii), Mauritius hemp (Fucraea foetida cv. Mediopicta), a mature Hawaiian Ti plant (Cordyline fruticosa) and octopus agave (Agave vilmoriniana). Fillers can be anything from swaying ornamental grasses to compact or dwarf shrubs. The spilled substances include volcanic sorrel – which can also serve as a filler – and a variety of ground cover, from purple lantana to bacopa to creeping rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis cv. Prostratus).

Dichondra argentea cv. Silver Falls is one of the most ideal spillers you can find. It grows quickly and requires a minimum of care to express itself. It has an extremely delicate look with tiny, lilypad-like leaves attached to stems that are thinner than dental floss. Still, it’s extremely hard. If it becomes deficient in water, spray it off and it will come back to life.

The licorice root (Helichrysum petiolare) is also worth mentioning. It has a light liquorice scent and is also very drought tolerant. Although it is a spilled specimen from a container or hanging basket, it is also permanent ground cover. I saw it completely fill a parking strip – the piece of ground between the sidewalk and the street – where it got almost a foot high and was kept in check by the gardener’s thread cutter or weed eater. I have also seen it grow into a hedge several feet high.

“I have a beautiful Monterey pine tree and I want to know when to fertilize and prune the tree.” Neil Minami, garden grove

Monterey pines can be found in Southern California’s gardens as they are popular as living Christmas trees that are planted outdoors after the holidays. Unfortunately, these trees often have problems in the garden because they are pruned unnecessarily and rarely live in our backyards for more than a decade or two. If I were you, I would not prune the tree at all unless it poses a traffic or pedestrian hazard or hits a window. I would also wait until next winter to prune as there is a possibility that pruning will attract bark beetles, which are his nemesis, by the end of January.

Assuming you have a full-grown tree, two pounds of 10-10-10 fertilizer, which is distributed around the drip line and watered in early spring, is recommended for every inch of trunk diameter. However, if the area around the tree contains fertilizer for a lawn or other plants, do not fertilize your jaw as it is sensitive to too much fertilizer. If you have a 2 to 3 inch layer of mulch around your tree, you probably don’t need to fertilize it at all.

The Monterery pine (Pinus radiata) is endemic to California and two islands in Baja California. These native stands have practically disappeared. However, the Monterey pine is by no means endangered because it grows easily in a wide variety of conditions. In Australia it is an invasive species that threatens the wildlife of this country.

Tip of the week: Ornmental cabbage is a robust winter plant. The colder the weather, the better it grows. Yes, you can eat the ruffled white or purple-violet leaves, although you will find that they are much more bitter than the kale leaves grown for eating. However, if you cook decorative kale leaves, you can remove much of the bitterness before using them for culinary purposes.

